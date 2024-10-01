BRUGAL UNVEILS SECOND ITERATION OF LIMITED-EDITION RUM COLLECTION, COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA EDICIÓN 02, COFFEE

Advancing Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana's pioneering Aromatic Cask Toasting method, Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee is inspired by the treasured arabica coffee bean and promises a spirit of togetherness with every sip

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a long legacy of innovation and excellence, Dominican ultra-premium rum brand, Brugal, proudly unveils the second iteration of its limited-edition sipping rum collection, Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee. The launch of the collection in August 2023 started a wonderous journey, detailing Brugal's 135-year history of exceptional rum craftsmanship through a series of bespoke rum releases, where each edition is inspired by a unique ingredient indigenous to the Dominican Republic. Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee will retail for $100 USD per bottle and is available in limited quantities worldwide.

Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee builds upon the success of Edición 01, Cacao, by featuring rare Dominican Arabica coffee and Brugal's Aromatic Cask Toasting technique, developed by fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana. The finest Arabica coffee beans, known for their vibrant acidity and rich chocolaty undertones, are sourced from the Dominican Republic's rich and fertile soils. These beans are then used to toast Brugal's finest virgin French Oak casks, infusing the rum with robust, aromatic notes without direct contact with the liquid. The result is an exceptionally smooth, balanced, and authentic Dominican rum with notes of dried fruits, rich mocha, and sweet cloves balanced by smoky wood.

Deeply inspired by the land and Dominican Republic's rich tradition of coffee culture, Jassil Villanueva Quintana sought to create a rum that embodies the cherished 'cafecito' moment – a ritual celebrated in the Dominican Republic where friends, family, and community come together to pause and savor life's moments. "Many stories and laughs have been shared over a cherished cafecito in the Dominican Republic. It is these warm moments and nostalgic aromas that we wanted to recreate in Colección Visionaria Edición 02," said Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "This new rum is a celebration of shared moments and memories, an invitation to enjoy the warmth of good company and the rich, inviting flavors of our homeland."

The Arabica coffee beans are grown locally with meticulous care, mirroring Brugal's dedication to crafting fine rum. With only 20% of Dominican coffee exported as the Dominicans themselves drink so much of it, this treasure remains one of the Dominican Republic's best-kept secrets, much like the careful cask-toasting process that characterizes Brugal's Colección Visionaria. The unique terroir of the Dominican Republic provides unparalleled quality to the locally grown Arabica coffee. Cultivated in rich fertile soils and benefiting from the cool, high-altitude climate, these beans develop a dense, flavorful profile. This blend of local heritage and artisanal mastery captures the essence of the Dominican landscape, offering a taste of its natural beauty in every bottle of Colección Visionaria.

Jassil Villanueva Quintana's innovative approach, including the development of the Aromatic Cask Toasting technique, defines Colección Visionaria. The French Oak casks for Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee are gently toasted with coffee beans, infusing the spirit with the complex, robust flavors of the finest local coffee. This collection, a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, showcases Brugal's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee is a dark golden amber liquid that on the nose is exceptionally smooth with rich notes of caramel and freshly brewed coffee with layers of bitter dark chocolate intermingled with sweet vanilla. Subtle smoky hints add a delicate complexity. On the palate, it begins with a gentle burst of spices—cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg—adding a refined complexity they then give way to delicate hints of dried fruits which weave seamlessly into a deep coffee flavour, enriching each sip. The experience culminates in the subtle richness of oak, setting a smooth, slightly dry foundation. On the finish we have lingering smoke that evolves gently, leaving a lasting impression of balanced flavours. Edición 02, Coffee is best enjoyed sipped slowly, neat or over ice.

Each batch of the exclusive bottling is a true collector's piece, handcrafted with care and presented in beautiful bottles wrapped in navy blue netting, an elevated version of Brugal's iconic protective netting. Carefully sealed by hand and personally signed by Jassil Villanueva Quintana herself, each bottle also displays the batch number on the label.

Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee is the second limited-edition releases across the Colección Visionaria collection and will be available at select retailers across worldwide. For more information on Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, please visit: www.brugal-rum.com .

COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA EDICIÓN 02, COFFEE QUICK FACTS:

$100 USD /bottle

/bottle Only six batches will be distilled and sold worldwide

Less than 35,000 bottles worldwide

45% ABV

Expertly crafted using an innovative Aromatic Cask Toasting technique

Appearance: Dark golden amber

Aroma: caramel and freshly brewed coffee with layers of bitter dark chocolate intermingled with sweet vanilla. Subtle smoky hints add a delicate complexity.

Palate: It begins with a gentle burst of spices—cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg—adding a refined complexity they then give way to delicate hints of figs and dates which weave seamlessly into a deep coffee flavour, enriching each sip.

Finish: Lingering smoke that evolves gently, leaving a lasting impression of balanced flavours.

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic, and in Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and shared the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt and Noble Oak bourbon. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

