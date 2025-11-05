Bruichladdich Debuts New Limited-Edition Rye Whisky, The Laddie Rye

Unique in flavor, The Laddie Rye takes Bruichladdich's signature fruity and floral character in a new direction. Ground ginger and cracked black pepper open on the nose, followed by a warming mix of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg. The peppery heat from the Islay-grown rye is balanced with smooth honey and vanilla from the American oak on the palate, with Bruichladdich's citrus style settling on the finish. With a distinct mash bill, The Laddie Rye is distilled using a combination of locally grown Islay rye and malting barley. Bruichladdich is the only distillery on Islay producing rye whisky.

Beyond expanding the distillery's diverse cereal growing program and seeking out new flavor, the idea to use rye was born out of the grain's regenerative properties for the soil. Rye is a beneficial rotational crop that promotes healthy soils, essential for future-proofing the land.

Bruichladdich Master Blender, Adam Hannett, says "This whisky couldn't be more 'Islay.' Every single aspect of its creation, from growing and harvesting the rye right through to its final bottling, has been done on our island home. Experimenting and pushing boundaries is at the heart of what we do, and The Laddie Rye perfectly embodies that spirit. Distilled using locally grown Islay rye and Islay malting barley, we've crafted a signature expression with remarkable depth and complexity, and we're delighted to invite whisky lovers to experience something truly special with this limited release."

The launch of The Laddie Rye is testament to Bruichladdich's mission to balance people, profit and planet. The distillery was the first Scotch whisky company in the world to achieve B Corp certification in 2020 and continues to use its business as a force for good.

Every drop of The Laddie Rye has been grown, harvested, distilled, matured and bottled on Islay.

The Laddie Rye is now exclusively available in the United States, priced at $59.99.

For more information, visit https://us.bruichladdich.com/ us.bruichladdich.com.

Press Contact

Legend PR

[email protected]

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay.

Bruichladdich Distillery is home to four unique brands:

Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky (40PPM)

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series (80+PPM)

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, distilled with 22 wild Islay botanicals

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994. The closure left all but two redundant.

The distillery was reopened by Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and then Head Distiller, Jim McEwan, in 2001. The team breathed new life into the community by keeping as much of their operations on Islay as possible - a legacy which continues today. They installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up over 50% of annual production in 2024) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island. Bruichladdich Distillery is one of only two distilleries on the island (which is home to nine working distilleries in total) to make these claims.

The independently owned Bruichladdich Distillery was purchased by luxury spirits company Remy Cointreau in 2012. They continue to invest in the values of the business, its Islay home, and the local community.

In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world to be B Corp certified, and the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe to be recognized for balancing profit and purpose. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, receiving a new Impact Score of 100.7 points. The next recertification will take place in 2026.

SOURCE Bruichladdich Distillery