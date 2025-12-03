Bruichladdich Distillery is Bringing Scotland to NYC This Winter with a Limited Run Holiday Pop-up at Brookfield Place

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruichladdich Distillery, home of the award-winning single malt Scotch whisky, unveils a 3-day holiday experiential pop-up at premier shopping destination Brookfield Place in NYC on December 10-12th. The experience will bring the magic of the distillery's home to the USA, all in the look and feel of the brand's "Not Your Classic" campaign.

Bruichladdich Distillery Unveils 3-Day Holiday Pop-Up in NYC

Located in Brookfield Place's Winter Garden, this unique experience will allow visitors to enjoy complimentary whisky tastings, partake in educational mini masterclasses, and shop the distillery's expansive whisky range for exclusive holiday offerings.

Guests will get an inside look at how Bruichladdich Distillery whiskies are made through mini masterclasses led by the brand's ambassador team. Visitors will enjoy the brand's flagship products, The Classic Laddie and Port Charlotte 10, plus limited-edition releases from the award-winning distillery.

"Whether you enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, Bruichladdich is the very best whisky to share with friends and family," said Craig Sherman, Vice President, Marketing at Rémy Cointreau Americas. "At Bruichladdich Distillery, our approach challenges convention to distill the finest spirits. We are a Victorian distillery with a 21st century attitude, building for the future, and we look forward to introducing Bruichladdich to New Yorkers this holiday season."

As an added holiday treat, guests can shop the entire distillery range, including the limited-edition Octomore 16 series, Bruichladdich 18, and much more.

Bruichladdich Distillery invites holiday shoppers 21+ to visit them at:

The Winter Garden at Brookfield Place | Wednesday, December 10 th – Friday, December 12 th (12-8PM ET)

| Wednesday, December 10 – Friday, December 12 (12-8PM ET) The mini masterclass schedule is as follows: December 10 th – 2PM, 3PM, 4PM, 5PM December 11 th – 12PM, 1PM, 2PM, 3PM, 4PM, 5PM, 6PM, 7PM December 12 th – 12PM, 1PM, 2PM, 3PM, 4PM, 5PM, 6PM, 7PM



Guests are invited to stop into the pop-up at any time during open hours. Advance RSVPs are recommended for the mini masterclass sessions and available spots will be filled on a first come first serve basis.

To sign up for a mini masterclass or get on the waitlist, please visit:

https://link.bruichladdich.com/holidaypopupPR

For more information on the Bruichladdich brand and products, visit https://us.bruichladdich.com

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay.

Bruichladdich Distillery is home to four unique brands:

Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky (40PPM)

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series (80+PPM)

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, distilled with 22 wild Islay botanicals

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994. The closure left all but two redundant.

The distillery was reopened by Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and then Head Distiller, Jim McEwan, in 2001. The team breathed new life into the community by keeping as much of their operations on Islay as possible - a legacy which continues today. They installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up over 50% of annual production in 2024) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island. Bruichladdich Distillery is one of only two distilleries on the island (which is home to nine working distilleries in total) to make these claims.

The independently owned Bruichladdich Distillery was purchased by luxury spirits company Remy Cointreau in 2012. They continue to invest in the values of the business, its Islay home, and the local community.

In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world to be B Corp certified, and the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe to be recognized for balancing profit and purpose. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, receiving a new Impact Score of 100.7 points. The next recertification will take place in 2026.

