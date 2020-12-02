Bruin, Intelligent TEM Platform, Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

"We're delighted that Gartner has recognized Bruin, the intelligent platform that helps our customers view and manage their communication networks and activities from a single dashboard," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "This research shows that enterprises are also increasingly looking to TEM providers to provide full life cycle management, particularly of mobile assets. Bruin is an example."

The Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services provides insight into how enterprises can overcome the challenges of optimizing costs and managing efficiencies in dispersed communications. It includes recommendations for sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders that need TEM vendors to provide a cost-efficient solution to enable and support effective commercial management of communications services.

The report states that, "as organizations try to recover from the 2020 economic disruption caused by the global pandemic, enterprises are looking to cut hard costs, reducing like-for-like spend. Going forward, this will also add focus on softer cost savings for process improvements and keeping inventories up to date. Gartner client interactions show end-user enterprises are looking for TEM providers to take control of more of the communications-related expenses, such as for mobile, wireline and cloud services."

For more information about Bruin's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide, please visit our executive summary here.

2020 Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Katja Ruud, Pablo Arriandiaga, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Bill Menezes, October 14, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)

Related Links

www.mettel.net

