Bruker BioSciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Nov 24, 2021, 18:51 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 2:
- Bruker BioSciences Corp. (NASD:BRKR) will replace KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KAR Auction Services will replace Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Meredith is being acquired in a two-step transaction that is expected to be completed on or about December 1. KAR Auctions is more representative of the small-cap market space.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will replace DSP Group Inc. (NASD:DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc. (NASD:SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal expected to be completed on December 2.
- NV5 Global Inc. (NASD:NVEE) will replace Raven Industries Inc. (NASD:RAVN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is acquiring Raven Industries in a transaction expected to be completed on November 30.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec. 2, 2021
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Bruker BioSciences
|
BRKR
|
Health Care
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
KAR Auction Services
|
KAR
|
Industrials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
KAR Auction Services
|
KAR
|
Industrials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Cars.com
|
CARS
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
NV5 Global
|
NVEE
|
Industrials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Meredith
|
MDP
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
DSP Group
|
DSPG
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Raven Industries
|
RAVN
|
Industrials
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
