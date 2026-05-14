Brumleve Industries Releases "Understanding the Components of a Tarp System"

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brumleve Industries has announced the release of its latest resource, "Understanding the Components of a Tarp System." This guide focuses on the main components of a tarp system, including the fabric, bows, rollers, springs, pivot arms, electric motor, and electrical control.

Having a tarp system helps to protect equipment, ensure regulatory compliance, and save the operator time. The most visible component of a tarp system is the fabric, which serves as the barrier against the elements, wind shear, and cargo. The bows serve as the structural framework for the tarp system to maintain its shape, and the springs force the tarp to deploy over the cargo and apply constant pressure to prevent the tarp cover from flapping in the wind. A tarp system's electrical components include motors that rotate internally to unroll the tarp, wires that carry electrical current to different parts of the system, and controls that enable the operator to manage the tarp system.

Each component is a mechanical part, but when all components are assembled, calibrated, and maintained, they form a tarp system that improves commercial hauler operations. "By understanding the function and importance of each individual component, operators can make informed decisions when upgrading their equipment, ensuring they choose a setup that will endure the brutal demands of the road while keeping the public safe and their cargo perfectly secure," according to Brumleve Industries.

To learn more about the components of a tarp system, please visit here.

About Brumleve Industries:

Since 1904, Brumleve Industries has only used the finest materials and equipment to continue the tradition of quality service through three generations of family ownership. Our custom fabricating is the product of skilled craftsmanship that can shear, bend, and punch and MIG welding of aluminum, steel, or stainless steel.

SOURCE Brumleve Industries