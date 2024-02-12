BRUNO MARS DEBUTS THE PINKY RING WITH EXCLUSIVE PARTY AND PERFORMANCE AT BELLAGIO RESORT & CASINO

News provided by

MGM Resorts International

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Hooligans, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Lady Gaga, Babyface, Gayle King, T-Pain and more set the vibes for The Pinky Ring's opening night

Click here for multimedia assets from grand opening night

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar Bruno Mars set off the night on Saturday, opening the doors to his Las Vegas party destination and entertainment lounge – The Pinky Ring – inside Bellagio Resort & Casino with an exclusive celebration and performance.

Stepping into the chic venue designed by Bruno were a variety of his friends including Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga, Victoria Monét, Babyface, T-Pain, Gayle King, Jason & Lauren Kennedy, Kerrueche Tran and Lucky Daye – amongst others – some of whom joined Bruno onstage to perform.

The party kicked off with a high-energy performance from Bruno and his longtime band The Hooligans. The band played a number of Bruno's hits including "That's What I Like" and "Treasure," along with some classic covers that matched the mood of the intimate lounge, such as The Jackson 5's "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)," Junior Senior's "Move Your Feet" and Bob Marley's "Is This Love."

Guests enjoyed several surprise performances from some of Bruno's talented friends—including Monáe, Babyface, Lucky Daye and Monét.

The Pinky Ring opens to the public Monday, February 12 with The Hooligans featured as the resident house band for the first two weeks. Guests will enjoy Bruno's homage to the entertainers who helped shape Las Vegas and immerse themselves in his vision of timeless glamour and remarkable artistry. Every element of the experience—from the specialty bar program and live entertainment—has been curated by the global superstar as a place for people to get lost in a good time they will remember forever.

For more updates, follow on Instagram @thepinkyring. Reservations can be made online.

Media Contact:
Suzie Rugh
[email protected] 

Robert Flicker
[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

