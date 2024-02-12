BRUNO MARS DEBUTS THE PINKY RING WITH EXCLUSIVE PARTY AND PERFORMANCE AT BELLAGIO RESORT & CASINO

The Hooligans, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Lady Gaga, Babyface, Gayle King, T-Pain and more set the vibes for The Pinky Ring's opening night

Click here for multimedia assets from grand opening night

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar Bruno Mars set off the night on Saturday, opening the doors to his Las Vegas party destination and entertainment lounge – The Pinky Ring – inside Bellagio Resort & Casino with an exclusive celebration and performance.

Stepping into the chic venue designed by Bruno were a variety of his friends including Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga, Victoria Monét, Babyface, T-Pain, Gayle King, Jason & Lauren Kennedy, Kerrueche Tran and Lucky Daye – amongst others – some of whom joined Bruno onstage to perform.