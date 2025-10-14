MGM YONKERS WITHDRAWS COMMERCIAL CASINO LICENSE APPLICATION IN NEW YORK

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Yonkers Inc., a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), today withdrew its commercial casino license application to the New York Gaming Commission and the Gaming Facility Location Board.

MGM Resorts issued the following statement:

"Today, MGM Resorts made the difficult decision to withdraw its application for a commercial casino license in Yonkers, New York. Since submitting our application in June, the competitive and economic assumptions underpinning our application have shifted, altering our return expectations on the proposed $2.3 billion investment.

"The newly defined competitive landscape – with four proposals clustered in a small geographic area – challenges the returns we initially anticipated from this project. Also, our proposal to renovate and expand Empire City Casino was predicated on the receipt of a 30-year commercial casino license but based on newly issued guidance from the State of New York we now expect to qualify for only a 15-year license. Taken together, these events result in a proposition that no longer aligns with our commitment to capital stewardship, nor to that of our real estate partner in Yonkers, VICI.

"MGM Resorts has been a proud partner of the City of Yonkers and the State of New York since we purchased Empire City Casino in 2019. The property has generated more than $5 billion for New York State education, including $1.6 billion under our ownership. We know our decision will impact many individuals; we remain committed to operating the property in its current format and believe it will continue to enjoy success serving customers in Yonkers and the surrounding communities."

Forward Looking Statements

