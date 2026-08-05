Brunswick Enterprise Zone Redesignated by State of Maryland

Designation renewed for an additional 10 years, positioning historic downtown Brunswick for continued investment and revitalization

BRUNSWICK, Md., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved the redesignation of the City of Brunswick Enterprise Zone, extending this key economic development tool for an additional 10 years.

The redesignated Enterprise Zone covers approximately 1,060 acres in Frederick County, with updated boundaries focused on Brunswick's historic downtown area, commercial and mixed-use areas, and the Petersville Road commercial corridor. The designation is intended to create opportunities for businesses to locate in the city's historic buildings and to generate additional employment opportunities for local residents.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater welcomed the redesignation.

"We are thrilled that the state has renewed Brunswick's Enterprise Zone designation for an additional 10 years," said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. "The zone is a dynamic and evolving corridor of redevelopment and we are looking forward to seeing continued revitalization."

About Enterprise Zones

Enterprise Zones are approved by the Maryland Department of Commerce, with local governments responsible for their administration. Businesses operating within an Enterprise Zone may be eligible for a tax credit toward their state income tax filings based on the number of new jobs created, as well as a tax credit toward their local real property taxes based on their overall capital investment in a property.

Statewide, businesses located in Maryland's 30 Enterprise Zones received $56.3 million in property tax credits in Fiscal Year 2025, based on more than $5 billion in investments made that year.

To learn more about Brunswick's Enterprise Zone and the benefits of locating your business in Brunswick, visit https://brunswickmd.gov/economicdevelopment

SOURCE City of Brunswick