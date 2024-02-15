Expanding its founding DTC model, BRUNT will be available in 23 retail partners, bringing new and improved work boot collections and apparel to 110 stores across the country

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear , the fast-growing boot and apparel brand for American trades workers, today announced its move into physical retail and the launch of the next generation of its bestselling work boot collections – The Marin and Bolduc.

Rapid Growth Drives Wholesale Retail Expansion

BRUNT Workwear Announces Next Generation Flagship Boots, Wholesale Distribution with More than 20 Retailers Nationwide

On the heels of its third straight year of triple digit growth, BRUNT is breaking from its DTC exclusivity. With 23 wholesale partners including Saf-Gard, Shoeteria, Vanderloops, Haney Shoes, Blue Collar, Trav's Outfitter, Chuck's Boots, Workwear Safety and more, customers will now be able to test and purchase their favorite BRUNT products in-store. The retail expansion will bring the brand's top styles from The Marin, Bolduc and Ohman collections, with other styles to be added over the course of the year, to over 110 locations throughout the U.S.

BRUNT is on a mission to serve the vital, yet often overlooked and underserved, population of more than 23 million workers in the United States in the construction, installation, maintenance and repair industries. Partnering with wholesale locations will increase accessibility and place high-quality products into the hands of millions of hardworking tradespeople across the country. Beyond the digital storefront, consumers will now be able to see and feel BRUNT products first-hand prior to purchase.

"We put our customers at the center of everything we do and every decision we make," says Eric Girouard, founder and CEO of BRUNT. "Their feedback on our original products helped us double-down on comfort and durability with this next generation, and the move into retail was in direct response to thousands of requests from trade workers who want to try products in real life before making a purchase."

Each location will offer an assortment of BRUNT's latest footwear, with 15 total SKUs across The Marin, Bolduc and Ohman product families. Nine select stores will also carry BRUNT apparel, including hoodies, pants, tees, and hats, by March 2024.

The first major expansion into physical retail marks an important milestone for BRUNT, as well as for many popular brands known for DTC models. Upon successful launch, the company expects to bring inventory to an additional 25-30 partners later this year, reaching up to 275 retail locations in total. This growth will also be coming to digital marketplaces, Amazon and Zappos.

Flagship Boots Get Refresh Timed to Retail Growth

As part of its initial breakthrough into retail, BRUNT brings with it refreshed versions of its flagship footwear – The Marin and Bolduc work boots. The next generation will see improved fit, comfort, performance and safety – all at the value BRUNT customers expect.

The Marin boots are loved for their comfort and versatility, designed to protect from the demands of any environment or jobsite. The Bolduc's rounded toe and relaxed fit maximizes comfort and provides breathability throughout the day, while its lace-free design adds a level of ease.

The next generation of these customer favorites maintain the same qualities, with key upgrades in comfort, durability and performance. Enhancements include superior waterproofing for all lined boots, improved cushioning and support, an innovative slip-, oil- and heat-resistant outsole, and full-grain barnyard-resistant leather sourced from Texas cattle – as well as a variety of customized features based on specific makes and models.

In addition to these next generation releases, BRUNT announced a brand new line of work boots, The Ohman. A comfortable all-day shop boot with a breathable unlined build, the slip-on Ohman comes fully equipped with full-grain waterproof leather, superior cushion, and BRUNT's innovative full-length rubber outsole for enhanced slip protection. The Ohman sold out in just one week and is now available for pre-order on the website, and will be at select retail locations across the country.

The Marin will be available in sizes 7-16 starting at $139 .

will be available in sizes 7-16 starting at . The Bolduc will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at $159 .

will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at . The Ohman will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at $129 .

For more information about BRUNT and its product offerings, visit https://bruntworkwear.com/ .

About BRUNT

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories.

SOURCE BRUNT Workwear