BRUSH ON BLOCK® RECEIVES WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE NATIONAL COUNCIL CERTIFICATION

News provided by

Brush on Block

08 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUSH ON BLOCK®, a mineral suncare brand dedicated to encouraging everyday sun protection, is honored to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Council - Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

 "The Women's Business Council - Southwest is proud to welcome BRUSH ON BLOCK® to our network of over 1,300 Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) and over 90 Corporate Members from across our region!" - Bliss Coulter, President & CEO of the Women's Business Council - Southwest

One of the core values at SPF Ventures / BRUSH ON BLOCK® is to "Empower Women" and the company is committed to promoting diversity on both their team and in the business world. This certification is testament to that commitment, as is their majority-female operating team. The certification gives SPF Ventures / BRUSH ON BLOCK® access to supplier diversity and procurement executives, formal and informal opportunities to pursue business with corporate and government members, access to networking events and programs, and a community of support from other female business owners.

"We are honored to receive national certification as a women-owned business by WBENC, after an extensive review of our business structure, financials and operations. We are especially thrilled to join our local chapter, WBC Southwest, and it is our hope that this certification will advance opportunities to partner with other organizations with similar values and help us continue to further our mission, locally and beyond. " - Andrea Wetsel, Founder and CEO of BRUSH ON BLOCK®

Learn more about BRUSH ON BLOCK®: www.brushonblock.com

ABOUT BRUSH ON BLOCK
Founded by Andrea Wetsel, BRUSH ON BLOCK® was created to change the way everyone thinks about sunscreen - making it a simple, everyday habit. BRUSH ON BLOCK® is a thoughtfully-developed line of reef-friendly mineral formulas - free of chemical sunscreens and is PETA-certified cruelty free and vegan – making protection and prevention safe for humans, animals, oceans & the environment. Andrea continues to strive to develop innovative products with a focus on continuous improvement of ingredients and packaging, operating in the intersection of safety for humans, eco-responsibility & functionality. BRUSH ON BLOCK® targets customers who are conscious about what they put in and on their bodies, while making strides towards doing what is right for our environment.

SOURCE Brush on Block

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.