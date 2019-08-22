Brushless DC Motor Brings Amazing Performance to BorgWarner's New AWD Coupling

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest generation of BorgWarner's all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling has been optimized with a compact brushless direct current (BLDC) motor and highly integrated electronics. The resulting actuator unit has very high durability and weight savings of approximately 15 percent in comparison to a conventional AWD coupling. The lightweight, high performance design has best-in-class response times, torque density and accuracy. As a result, vehicle handling, stability and traction are enhanced. At the core of the coupling is a patented 6-piston centrifugally controlled piston pump that both creates and controls system hydraulic pressure. Now powered by BorgWarner's in-house design of BLDC motor, the latest generation coupling is a key enabler for Eco mode systems due to its high stop/start capability. Motor control algorithms, which enable system optimization, are expected to lead to the introduction of new actuator applications in hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

"BorgWarner continues to innovate, developing leading technologies that not only improve performance but support fuel-saving stop/start systems with outstanding durability," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Based on our tradition of providing customers with competitive and refined solutions, this latest generation offers great performance and very competitive packaging, weight and efficiency. It also creates a platform for the introduction of actuators for new systems in hybrid and electric vehicles."

The pre-emptive AWD coupling operates independently of the differential speed between two axles, providing locking torque, depending on road conditions and vehicle load distribution. For drivers, this means well-balanced torque control at any speed and at all times.

The operational lifetime of a DC motor is usually limited by wear on the brush system and the commutator. This drawback is completely eliminated by a BLDC motor because there is no contact between rotor and stator. When a vehicle is in Eco mode in situations where no torque transfer is needed, the motor can be completely shut off, reducing the energy consumption of the whole system. It is also possible to actively manage the lubrication flow to the friction disc pack to minimize oil churning losses.

Other key advances in the new AWD Coupling include an integrated electronic control unit (ECU) which reduces cost and improves packaging. In addition, the ECU and stator diameters are aligned, allowing an efficient assembly process.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; and future changes in laws and regulations, including by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate, as well as other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

