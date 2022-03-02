BRYAN BROTHERS SERVE UP 'RACQUETS FOR REFUGEES' FUNDRAISING AUCTION IN SUPPORT OF ELINA SVITOLINA'S EFFORTS FOR UKRAINE Tweet this

The Bryans have made several trips to Texas to support the work of the Bush ACE Outreach Program. In 2018, WTA star Elina Svitolina visited West Texas to support the program and after seeing the program in action decided to launch her own foundation.

Tim Stallard, Executive Director of the Bush Tennis Center has made two trips to Kyiv to support Elina Svitolina with her efforts and will be hosting upcoming fundraising events in Indian Wells, CA on March 8 and Austin, TX on March 21 benefitting both the Bush ACE Outreach Program and the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

"The Bush ACE Outreach Program has been blessed to have the support of Bob and Mike Bryan and Elina Svitolina and we are proud to help Elina's programs in Ukraine. Watching the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, we knew we needed to do more," said Stallard.

The 'Racquets for Refugees' fundraising auction will feature tennis racquets autographed and donated by ATP and WTA stars including legends and current champions.

"We are all heartbroken to see the tragedy unfold in Ukraine," said Bob Bryan. "Children should be on playgrounds and tennis courts not in bomb shelters and trains fleeing their homes. The tennis world is a close-knit family, and I am confident that when we kick off the auction on March 8 we will have an amazing level of support from players."

The 'Tennis with The Stars' event is a celebrity charity exhibition hosted at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort. Elina Svitolina, Gaël Monfils, the Bryan Brothers, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Jean-Julien Rojer, and Nick Monroe will headline the event, featuring a Thrills and Drills Clinic, celebrity Pro-Am, and happy hour meet-and-greet.

"It has been a pleasure to support Elina Svitolina and her foundation over the years," said Cliff Drysdale. "Hers is a beautiful story of love, marriage, warmth and caring. The maze of charities that deserve help can be daunting — but this cause, the bullying of Ukraine, could not be more crystal clear."

For tickets and 'Tennis with the Stars' event details, please visit: https://cliffdrysdale.ticketspice.com/tennis-with-the-stars-2022

ABOUT THE BUSH ACE OUTREACH PROGRAM

Launched in 2016 at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas, ACE was formed to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage (ACE) youth by connecting positive role models with elementary-aged children through the sport of tennis. ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence, and hard work. The ACE Outreach Program has served over 40,000 children.

