Bryant & Stratton College Announces New Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Program in WNY

The College Will Open a State-of-the-Art Nursing Lab for Immersive Education

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant & Stratton College announced the launch of its bachelor of science degree in nursing in its Western New York market starting in its Fall term starting September 4, 2024. The College has offered nursing programs since 2005 and has more than 2,000 nursing students currently enrolled in New York (Rochester, Syracuse), Wisconsin, Ohio, and Virginia. The program is now offered for the first time at the College's Southtowns campus located in Orchard Park. While the College currently offers a variety of health care associate and bachelor's degree opportunities in Buffalo, the new bachelor's degree in nursing program at the Southtowns campus will help address the critical need for nurses in Western New York. The College also offers health care degrees in medical assisting, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, health services administration and medical reimbursement and coding.

Students enrolled in the nursing program will learn vital skills reflective of today's evolving health care environment in two brand-new, state-of-the-art nursing and simulation labs, built specifically for the curriculum. Students will have the ability to earn their bachelor's degree and begin their careers in less than three years. Additionally, in accordance with Bryant & Stratton College's long history of flexible education and remote offerings, nursing students will have the option of completing their liberal arts requirements on campus, online or via live remote courses.

Dr. Richard Guertin, DHA, MSN, RN-BC, CNE, is the Bachelor of Science Nursing program director. He has been an RN for 35 years and served 8 years as a US Navy Corpsman. He has worked in psychiatric, mental health and community health for more than 30 years.

"We are excited to introduce the bachelor's degree program in Orchard Park, addressing the urgent demand for nurses in Western New York." said Dr. Guertin. "By 2030, New York is projected to have a shortage of nearly 40,000 nurses. Bryant & Stratton is ready to educate the next generation of nurses to attack this shortage," he said.

The nursing program is registered and accredited by the Office of College and University Evaluation New York State Education Department. Students interested in applying can learn more on the Bryant & Stratton College admissions page at https://www.bryantstratton.edu/degrees/bachelor-degrees/bs-degree-in-nursing.

