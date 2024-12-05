BSD Builders, Inc. Advanced Microgrid Solutions Receives California Seismic Certification for Uninterruptible Power Supply

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSD Builders, Inc. today announced it has received seismic certification from California's OSHPD/HCAi for its state-of-the-art Microgrid Solutions. Developed in partnership with 2G Energy Inc., the BSD Special Seismically Certified (SSC) Microgrid product is set to revolutionize energy resilience and efficiency for all types of buildings.

The BSD SSC Microgrid system, consisting of a cogeneration power plant and fuel storage, was initially designed to support California skilled nursing facilities' compliance with California Assembly Bill 2511, which California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law on September 29, 2022. This bill requires these facilities to have an alternative power source to protect resident health and safety for at least 96 hours during any type of power outage.

This microgrid power solution is a self-contained electrical system that can operate independently from the main power grid. With the seismic certification, it is now available for any type of building that needs uninterruptable power.

"At BSD Builders, we're passionate about creating solutions that make a difference in people's lives. We have developed a proprietary solution that not only meets but exceeds California's stringent seismic requirements while providing a reliable and efficient source of power, especially during unexpected power loss or natural disasters," said Jeff Blair, CEO of BSD Builders, Inc. "This solution offers long-term benefits not only by lowering utility costs, it can also help to improve the stability of the regional electric grid and reduce carbon emissions."

Key features of the BSD SSC Microgrid Solution include:

Continuous Parallel Operation and Island Mode: The system is capable of operating continuously in parallel with utility power, as well as in island mode, providing seamless energy transition and reliability.

Reduced Utility Costs: The system can reduce utility costs by managing electrical peak demand, preventing spikes that lead to higher charges, and promoting more efficient energy use.

Fuel Versatility: The microgrid can be fueled by various energy sources, including hydrogen, natural gas, compressed natural gas, LNG, biogas, renewable natural gas, propane, and syngas, offering unparalleled flexibility and sustainability.

Thermal Energy Recovery: The system includes thermal energy recovery, which provides hot water for the facility and enhances overall energy efficiency.

Designed for Natural Disasters: The system is seismically certified (California OSHPD/HCAi OSP-0826) and rated for hurricane wind loads up to 150 mph.

"2G Energy is proud to partner with BSD on the BSD SSC Microgrid System designing it for a wide range of applications, providing a reliable and cost-effective energy solution for skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, data centers, pharmaceutical labs, research facilities, cold storage units, data centers, and more," stated Darren Jamison, Managing Director of 2G Energy North America.

"The design utilizes proprietary technologies to offer clients reduced utility costs and increased reliability. It is designed for continuous parallel operation with the utility as well as stand-alone island mode," concluded Jamison.

For more information about the BSD SSC Microgrid System or to schedule a consultation, please visit bsdbuilders.com.

About BSD Builders, Inc. - BSD Builders, Inc. is a leading general contractor specializing in the healthcare industry. Focusing on exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional value to clients, BSD Builders, Inc. continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the construction and energy sectors.

About 2G Energy – 2G Energy is a globally recognized leader in the development and production of combined heat and power (CHP) systems. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, 2G Energy provides cutting-edge solutions that optimize energy efficiency and environmental performance.

