BSI Standards Join ASTM Compass® Platform

The partnership signifies one of the platform's largest-ever content additions.

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Standards Institution (BSI) and ASTM International have partnered to offer BSI standards on ASTM Compass. BSI standards are among Europe's most well-known and widely adopted standards and are now live on ASTM's proprietary standards database.

ASTM Compass access to BSI standards empowers technical teams to reduce error and speed up design cycles while ensuring compliance with global industry and regulatory expectations.

"We're thrilled to partner with ASTM to make BSI standards available on ASTM Compass," says Neil Musk, president of BSI Knowledge Solutions. "As two of the world's leading standards bodies, this integration provides easier access, greater efficiency when cross-referencing workflows, and streamlined compliance management. We're looking forward to this expansion of BSI standards reach and how it will help organizations to drive innovation."

BSI offers standards in fields ranging from construction and ICT to manufacturing, transport, energy, and healthcare, with many standards like BS EN ISO 9001, BS EN ISO 14001, and BS/ISO/IEC 27001 cutting across several sectors. BSI standards reach the wider market quickly, and their vast, ever-expanding volume of work is now accessible through powerful, dynamic workflow tools only offered by ASTM Compass.

Stuart Radcliffe, vice president of sales & marketing at ASTM International, notes that the partnership is a natural fit given the many overlapping topic areas of their standards. These shared fields include building and construction, energy, sustainability, and more.

"This expansion of ASTM Compass to include BSI standards underscores our commitment to supporting global interoperability and engineering excellence," says Radcliffe. "With this addition of BSI, our customers now have the opportunity to expand their access to internationally recognized standards in a single, unified environment."

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SOURCE ASTM International