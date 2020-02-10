BSN SPORTS Acquires Strategic Assets From Riddell's Kollege Town Division

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced that it has acquired certain assets from Riddell's Kollege Town division, including approximately 50 sales representatives, sales management and customer service professionals, and Kollege Town's fanaKTive graphic capabilities.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS' President, said, "We have admired the Kollege Town team for many years, and share their commitment to providing customers with the broadest array of high-quality products paired with innovative programs that maximize team budgets. The combination of our two organizations also adds to BSN SPORTS' presence in key Midwest markets – including the addition of more than 50 committed and passionate sales professionals to our platform. We look forward to their contributions and to ensuring that Kollege Town's customers recognize tangible and positive impacts from the combination of our two great companies."

Mr. Babilla concluded, "With the addition of Kollege Town, BSN SPORTS continues to build upon our successful growth trajectory with more than 380 sales professionals added in the last twelve months, including valuable teammates in Florida, Utah, Missouri, South Carolina, New York, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. We will continue to seek out partners that share our mission and have a passion for building lifelong customer relationships."

If you are interested in joining the fastest growing organization in sports, with more than 1,100 sales professionals nationwide, please contact Tevis Martin at tmartin@bsnsports.com, or Dan Dickman at ddickman@bsnsports.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

Media Contact

Jonathan Morgan

Perry Street Communications

jmorgan@perryst.com

214-965-9955

SOURCE BSN SPORTS

Related Links

http://www.bsnsports.com

