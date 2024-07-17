Former Olympian and Mental Health Advocate Allison Schmitt Launches SURGE Together Curriculum & Webinar

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SURGE by BSN SPORTS announces the launch of a specialized free curriculum, SURGE Together, and supporting webinar designed for coaches of female athletes by the program's Honorary Chief Empowerment Officer, Allison Schmitt. SURGE – which stands for Strength, Unity, Resilience, Growth, Equity – launched in March of this year and aims to empower girls to stay in sports and lead healthy, successful lives through free online coaches' tools to build self-esteem, instill confidence, and prioritize mental health in their female athletes.

Participants enrolled in the SURGE program now have access Schmitt's specialized SURGE Together curriculum, which includes activities and resources designed to help coaches build a strong team culture and foster a meaningful and supportive team environment. By engaging in these activities, Schmitt and SURGE's goal is to help female athletes improve their communication and collaboration skills, build trust and develop lasting and formative relationships through sport.

Then, on July 23, coaches or anyone interested can join the free SURGE Together webinar hosted by Schmitt to discuss key curriculum insights to support building a connected team. She will lead a collaborative conversation around the impact that investing in a foundation of trust and respect among teammates can have in improving team cohesion, communication and performance. The webinar content will shed light on Schmitt's experiences building lasting team bonds at every level of competition and invite attendees to participate in an open Q&A with the 4x Olympian and 10x Olympic medalist.

"I truly believe that where togetherness and camaraderie thrive, success happens," said Schmitt. "And that's what SURGE Together is all about. While building out this curriculum and webinar discussion with the BSN SPORTS team, I was able to use things that I learned during my time as a high school and collegiate athlete, Olympian and beyond to formulate the subject matter. When you have a team that works together, supports and uplifts one another, there isn't anything that they can't accomplish. It's important for coaches and female athletes to know that while healthy competition is always encouraged, rallying around one another can oftentimes yield better results and in the end a more fulfilled, close-knit team."

SURGE was created to address a need expressed by coaches and female athletes nationwide for tailored resources that address the core needs and challenges of today's girl athlete. In just three months since its launch in March of 2024, more than 260k athletes across the U.S. have been introduced to the program. The program's online tools and resources, such as webinars (featuring guest speakers from the Nike Body Confident Sport program, Women Leaders in Sports, Author Ivy Watts and more), specialized monthly curriculum and key developmental resources, are produced by BSN SPORTS and its partners to help coaches address the mental, physical and emotional needs of their athletes while providing girls with the support required to keep them engaged and excited about the sports they love.

To register for SURGE and gain access to Schmitt's curriculum and webinar, learn more about the program, its mission and partners and Schmitt's involvement, visit www.BSNSPORTS.com/SURGE .

About BSN SPORTS

Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com .

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com .

