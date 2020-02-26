BSN SPORTS Announces Partnership With National Pro Fastpitch

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced a partnership with National Pro Fastpitch ("NPF"), the United States' leading professional women's softball league. The move marks BSN SPORTS' latest investment in the growth and success of female athletics – and women's softball in particular.

Under the terms of the three-year partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the exclusive uniform and apparel provider to the NPF, which currently consists of six teams. Additionally, each NPF team will launch a unique BSN SPORTS operated Sideline Store, where fans can purchase and customize team branded, print-on-demand apparel and accessories. NPF teams will be debuting their new custom designed uniforms when they take the field this spring, with uniforms unveiled at the NPF Draft in Chicago on March 30th, which will be title sponsored by BSN SPORTS and live streamed on NPF's Facebook page.

Natalie Brock, Softball Category Manager at BSN SPORTS, stated, "BSN SPORTS is proud to support fastpitch softball and the NPF while building on our tradition of investing in – and driving appreciation for – women's athletics. We believe strongly in the power of sport to uplift and empower women, and partnerships such as this are at the center of our strategy to fulfill this vital objective. We look forward to watching this upcoming season as both fans and vested, NPF committed partners."

NPF Commissioner Cheri Kempf added, "The NPF is thrilled to begin this new partnership with BSN SPORTS. We know the value and influence our players can have in this category, and we look forward to debuting this impressive line of apparel on the professional and Olympic elite athletes competing in the league in 2020. We are grateful to BSN SPORTS for supporting our growth, and especially, for having the vision to recognize the importance of continuing to build the dream of professional softball for future generations."

BSN SPORTS' commitment to female sports teams and athletes includes – among other milestones -- the Company's just-announced acquisition of the lacrosse and softball team sports businesses from Longstreth Sporting Goods, a true leader in women's sports for more than 40 years. BSN SPORTS also operates a Women of Will partnership with Under Armour and maintains a long-time affiliation with basketball legend Nancy Lieberman.

To learn more about BSN SPORTS women's sports focused programs and resources, please visit bsnsports.com/ib/womens-programs.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

Media Contact

Jonathan Morgan

Perry Street Communications

jmorgan@perryst.com

214-965-9955

SOURCE BSN SPORTS