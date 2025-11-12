BSN SPORTS LAUNCHES "CLUB DIRECT" - A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND DIVISION BUILT TO REDEFINE THE CLUB SPORTS EXPERIENCE

New division delivers unmatched speed, precision, and service to meet the evolving needs of the rapidly growing youth sports industry nationwide

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands, announced the official launch of Club Direct, a division dedicated exclusively to serving the youth club sports market. BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment to high schools, colleges, clubs and youth organizations.

This launch represents BSN SPORTS' most significant strategic expansion since its founding more than 50 years ago and establishes a new standard for reliability and performance in the club sports space. Anchored by its promise, "Greatness Demands More," BSN SPORTS Club Direct offers complete club solutions, including equipment, footwear and apparel for coaches, fans and athletes. Decorated stock uniforms can be shipped in as little as two days and custom-made-to-order uniforms can now be delivered in as little as four weeks.

Club Direct offers:

Factory Direct Manufacturing : By controlling the entire process from production to customization to shipping, Club Direct provides faster, high-quality deliveries with transparent communication at every step.

: By controlling the entire process from production to customization to shipping, Club Direct provides faster, high-quality deliveries with transparent communication at every step. Unlocking Exclusives: Builds on BSN SPORTS partnerships and licensing portfolio with access to exclusive offerings from top performance brands including PUMA, adidas and Under Armour, plus the company's own Victory Line

Builds on BSN SPORTS partnerships and licensing portfolio with access to exclusive offerings from top performance brands including PUMA, adidas and Under Armour, plus the company's own Victory Line Dedicated Sales Professionals : An unmatched footprint of experts for every sport and region, delivering personalized, hands-on support

: An unmatched footprint of experts for every sport and region, delivering personalized, hands-on support End-to-End Partnership All Season Long: Our team is there when needed through Club Direct Care, which will offer extended hours for parents in early 2026

Before launching Club Direct, BSN SPORTS commissioned its first annual Club Sports Index, the largest national study of what drives club sports athletes, parents and owners. It provides new data on participation, motivation and how each group views the investment of their time and money. Nearly ninety percent of respondents view the time and money spent on sports as a smart investment for their future. This idea of investment underscores the unique demands of the market while showing the need for streamlined, professional-level support, which is exactly the gap Club Direct is designed to fill.

"Club Direct is more than a new division – it's access to premium features not available anywhere else," said Brian Fleming, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Club Direct for BSN SPORTS. "We offer the brands people trust and uniform exclusives, all delivered at a speed previously unheard of for youth club sports. The findings from our Club Sports Index, plus my experience as a club parent, have shown me how missed deadlines, poor communication, and limited customization pull focus and energy away from what matters most – the athletes."

"Helping teams perform at their highest level has always been at the heart of what we do at BSN SPORTS," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "We've built a solution centered on speed and accuracy to keep everyone gameday ready. By delivering what clubs need right when they need it, we're setting a new standard for what's possible."

About BSN SPORTS

Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

Media Contact: Brian Bianco, [email protected]

