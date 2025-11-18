BSN SPORTS: THE STATE OF YOUTH CLUB SPORTS IN AMERICA

The Club Sports Index, a landmark study, uncovers the forces driving today's growing youth club sports industry -- from the most popular sports by region and motivations behind participation, to the time commitment athletes and families make to compete

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Youth sports have become one of the most powerful forces in shaping kids' growth, confidence and community. What often begins as a fun social activity or love for the game has evolved into a drive to compete at the club level where passion, professionalism, dedication and investing in the future meet. Despite the industry's rapid growth, there has been little definitive data that captures who is playing, what truly motivates them, and how the larger landscape of youth sports is evolving.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/bsn-sports/9358451-en-bsn-sports-state-of-youth-club-sports-survey-the-club-sports-index

To fill that gap, BSN SPORTS commissioned The Club Sports Index, a first-of-kind national study in October 2025 to get a snapshot of the current club sports landscape in the United States. The Club Sports Index surveyed 2,000 athletes, 2,000 parents and 150 club owners across a spectrum of topics, including:

Motivations for participating in club sports

Time commitment involved for both athletes and parents

Cost associated with participation

Long term goals for club athletes

Popularity of specific sports by region

In this segment, Brian Fleming shares insights from The Club Sports Index, including how families are balancing passion with pressure, what's fueling the rise of youth sports, and how clubs can better support the next generation of athletes.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bsnsports.com/clubdirect

MORE ABOUT BRIAN FLEMING:

Brian Fleming is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Club Direct for BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands, where he leads commercial strategy and overall execution to grow and service the market segment. He joined BSN SPORTS in 2022 following a successful tenure as General Manager of the Collegiate & Commercial divisions at Herff Jones, where he oversaw a $100+ million business and drove revenue growth across multiple verticals. Prior to that, he held global finance leadership roles at Firestone Industrial Products and Envigo, as well as an early career in Public Accounting, Business Valuation and Management Consulting. A Certified Public Accountant, Brian earned his MBA in Finance and Operations Management from Valparaiso University.

Produced for: BSN SPORTS

SOURCE BSN SPORTS