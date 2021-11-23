BSV along with experts launches an awareness drive during World Antimicrobial awareness week

Infections are best avoided rather than treated when they occur, therefore, take measures such as coughing into a tissue and disposing of it immediately, and performing hand hygiene. It is important that people realize that antibiotics are not the solution to every illness or infection. In many cases, antibiotics may even worsen the situation. Measures can be taken to prevent oneself and loved ones from getting antibiotic-resistant infections. However, when these infections occur, one should visit the doctor to receive the correct treatment. This will help all to have a good, long, and healthy life.

Adding to it, Dr. Adewuyi Gbolagade suggests that, it's tempting to stop taking an antibiotic as soon as patient feels better. This practise is wrong as each antibiotic prescribed in a particular context has a dose duration for which it is known to lead to cure of that disease. Not complying to prescription can result in the need to resume treatment later and may promote the spread of antibiotic-resistant properties among harmful bacteria. Patients must complete the dose duration as prescribed.

Further, patients themselves can reduce the development of antibiotic resistance if they avoid antibiotic use without compelling indication. This will help to avoid bacterial infections that need antibiotic treatment. Patients should use antibiotics as per dosage only as prescribed by doctors and not take leftover antibiotics for a later illness. Likewise, it is unwise to take antibiotics prescribed to another individual simply because its imagined that the two scenarios are similar. This is indeed a harmful and dangerous practice.

SOURCE BSV