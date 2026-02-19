BSV Association Announces LCX Listing Advancing MiCA Aligned Compliance

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced that BSV will be listed on LCX, one of Europe's leading regulatory compliant cryptocurrency exchanges and token-to-stablecoin platforms. The listing marks a significant milestone in BSV Association's strategy to align liquidity, compliance and communication under a transparent, MiCA ready framework designed to accelerate enterprise adoption and real-world blockchain utility.

As part of this initiative, BSV Association has completed and submitted its MiCA Whitepaper in collaboration with MiCA Crypto Alliance and Zumo, creating a core partnership focused on regulatory alignment, sustainability and responsible market access.

The collaboration positions BSV as a blockchain built for regulated markets, combining scalability, low fees and predictable protocol stability with a compliance-first growth strategy that supports institutions, governments and enterprises developing production-grade applications and proofs of concept.

"Listing on LCX represents more than expanded liquidity. It reflects our commitment to building blockchain infrastructure that meets the highest regulatory standards," said Asgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association. "By aligning with MiCA frameworks and trusted partners such as LCX and Zumo, we are creating a transparent, compliant pathway for enterprises to confidently adopt blockchain technology. Our focus is not speculation, but utility and real-world performance."

LCX's regulated exchange environment provides BSV with increased visibility and accessibility for European and global users seeking compliant digital asset platforms.

Monty Metzger, CEO & Founder, LCX said: "At LCX, we believe the future of blockchain belongs to projects that prioritize compliance, transparency and real-world utility. The listing of BSV reflects our shared commitment to MiCA-aligned growth and responsible innovation across Europe."

Unlike many ecosystem foundations that prioritise token price visibility, BSV Association differentiates itself through compliance-first growth, liquidity efficiency and practical utility, supporting high-volume applications, micropayments and enterprise data solutions. The LCX listing reinforces this strategy, providing trusted market access while strengthening credibility with regulators, enterprises and institutional users.

With MiCA aligned processes now in place and strengthened exchange partnerships, BSV Association will continue expanding industry collaborations and enterprise proofs of concept, accelerating the adoption of blockchain as reliable public digital infrastructure.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

About the MiCA Crypto Alliance

The MiCA Crypto Alliance, founded by Exponential Science, was established to accelerate the responsible implementation of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. By connecting researchers, policymakers and market participants, the Alliance provides shared standards, data-driven research and public tools that make regulatory compliance practical, verifiable and transparent.

About Zumo

Zumo is the UK-based digital asset platform enabling businesses to launch and scale crypto products with confidence. Combining modular, API-first infrastructure with deep expertise, Zumo is the trusted partner for crypto firms, fintechs and financial institutions entering and operating in the UK market. Zumo is recognised for its sustainability-led approach and its contribution to industry guidance on decarbonisation and digital asset sustainability. A pioneer of sustainability in crypto, Zumo enables firms to demonstrate ESG leadership while addressing evolving regulatory and reporting expectations. Zumo is a trading name of Zumo Financial Services Limited (FCA reference 901033) and Zumo Technology Limited. ZUMO is a registered trademark of Blockstar Holdings Limited (EU TM Reg No. 17996331). Find out more at zumo.tech



About LCX

LCX (Liberty Crypto Exchange) is a regulated digital asset exchange and blockchain ecosystem headquartered in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Founded in 2018, LCX is regulated by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein as a Trusted Technology Service Provider and operates under Liechtenstein's Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG) with multiple regulatory registrations. LCX is also progressing through EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licensing to support compliant asset trading and token issuance across Europe. The LCX platform offers secure spot trading, fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto markets, tokenisation services, regulated token sales, custody, price oracles and advanced trading tools, all designed to bridge traditional financial markets with digital asset innovation. Through a compliance-first approach and institutional-grade infrastructure, LCX empowers projects and users to engage with digital assets under clear, enforceable regulatory standards.

