Open Run//Asia Powered by BSV Association Announces Hackathon Winners

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced the winners of Open Run//Asia, a three-month online hackathon designed to showcase and accelerate real-world innovation on the scalable BSV blockchain.

As the first initiative of its kind in a planned series, Open Run//Asia invited developers, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts from across the region to push the boundaries of blockchain innovation and transform bold ideas into practical, real-world solutions built on BSV.

The winning projects from Open Run//Asia will share a prize pool of $15,000. Beyond recognition, the hackathon provides participants and the winners with an opportunity to stand out in the global market, accelerate their blockchain journey and develop projects with genuine commercial potential.

Winners of Open Run//Asia:

WifiMeter by SatoshiBlacks, India

SeedRush by Btorrent, India

OCOP Platform by Smart Solution, Vietnam

Marcin Rzetecki, Head of Developer Relations at BSV Association, said: "Open Run//Asia demonstrates the strength of the BSV ecosystem and the ambition of developers who are focused on building solutions that solve real problems. The quality and creativity of the winning projects highlight how scalable blockchain technology can be applied commercially across multiple sectors. We are proud to support this community and look forward to seeing these teams progress and succeed on a global stage."

The success of Open Run//Asia underscores BSV Association's commitment to nurturing innovation and supporting the next generation of blockchain developers. With a focus on real-world applications and commercial viability, the hackathon sets the stage for future initiatives that will continue to expand the BSV ecosystem and drive meaningful technological progress worldwide.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

