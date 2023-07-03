BSV Association Announces Staffing Changes for Q3 2023

News provided by

BSV Association

03 Jul, 2023, 07:08 ET

ZUG, Switzerland, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Association (Bitcoin Association for BSV) is delighted to announce the appointment of three new hires and a series of notable members of staff moving into high profile strategic roles in Q3 2003. 

BA staff stepping into new strategic roles:

Three new team members, moving over from the ecosystem company Taal:

Cyrille Albrecht, Managing Director of the BSV Associationsaid: "This is excellent news for the BSV Association. As we change and evolve as a business, we foster a culture of growth and ownership within the associationWith Connor stepping up and Franck joining us, the BSV Association will remain steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation within the BSV ecosystem.''

Finally, as we enter this transformative phase, we bid farewell to three valued members of staff who are moving on from the BSV Association: Jad Wahab as Director of Technology, Aleksandra Los as Portfolio Director, and George Samuel as Head of Community.

The BSV Association would like to thank them for their pivotal roles in advancing the technological landscape of BSV. Their expertise and leadership have driven vital projects forward, ensuring their successful implementation and adoption within the ecosystem. 

The BSV Association has a bright and ever-evolving future ahead, remaining committed to its mission of advancing BSV. It will continue its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and adoption within the BSV ecosystem, leveraging the expertise of its exceptional team members and their ongoing projects.

About BSV Association 

BSV Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain. 

SOURCE BSV Association

