BSV Association Expands Global BSV Access with Onramp Money Integration Across Asia, MENA and Latin America

ZUG, Switzerland, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced that Onramp Money, a leading non-custodial fiat gateway platform, has integrated the BSV blockchain and its native asset, BSV. The integration expands BSV's fiat accessibility into high-growth markets across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa and Latin America, regions previously underserved by existing fiat gateway partnerships.

While earlier integrations have addressed fiat access in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, Onramp Money brings BSV to an entirely different set of markets, supporting localised payment methods in over 60 countries where conventional exchange infrastructure is often limited, expensive or inaccessible. Users in these regions can now buy or sell BSV directly using their preferred local payment method, completing transactions in as little as 60 seconds via a mobile-first interface, with funds arriving directly at a personal wallet and no exchange account required.

The path to crypto adoption in emerging markets is fundamentally different from that in Western economies. Users in Asia, MENA and Latin America frequently lack access to the traditional banking rails that major exchanges rely upon, face higher transaction costs and encounter onboarding processes designed for different markets entirely.

Onramp Money is built for this reality. By supporting localised payment methods and removing the requirement for an exchange account, the platform meets users where they are rather than asking them to adapt to infrastructure that was not built with them in mind. The result is a direct, wallet-to-fiat connection that is as practical in Mumbai or Nairobi as it is in London.

Crypto adoption continues to accelerate fastest in precisely these markets. Ensuring BSV has a credible, low-friction entry point across them is a strategic priority for BSV Association, and this integration is a concrete step in that direction.

Gaurav Dahake, Founder of Onramp Money, said: "The integration of BSV into Onramp Money represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting high-performance blockchain networks. BSV's dedication to massive scaling and low-cost micro-transactions aligns perfectly with our vision of a friction-free Web3. We are excited to provide the critical infrastructure that allows developers and users within the BSV ecosystem to move between fiat and digital assets with unparalleled ease and speed."

Vivek Chand, Head of Business at BSV Association, said: "From a commercial standpoint, this integration matters because it reaches users that existing fiat gateways simply do not serve well. The markets Onramp Money covers are not secondary considerations for us; they are where a significant share of the next wave of BSV adoption is going to come from. Having a fast, locally relevant on-ramp and off-ramp in place is foundational to making that happen."

Asgeir Oskarsson, Managing Director at BSV Association, said: "Onramp Money opens up markets for BSV that have real demand but have lacked the right infrastructure to participate. Asia, MENA and Latin America represent some of the fastest-growing areas of crypto adoption in the world, and users there deserve the same friction-free access to BSV as anyone else. A 60-second transaction into a personal wallet, using a local payment method and without an exchange account, is a genuinely different proposition for those markets."

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

About Onramp Money

Onramp.money is an instant fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat payment gateway built for Web3 ecosystems, including dApps, exchanges, NFT platforms, and DeFi applications. The platform enables users to seamlessly convert local currencies into cryptocurrencies and vice versa through widely adopted instant payment methods across global markets.

Operating in 60+ countries, Onramp.money supports 30+ fiat currencies, 400+ digital assets, and 30+ blockchains. With a strong focus on accessibility, the platform offers local payment methods such as UPI, SEPA, Pix, and more, ensuring fast, cost-efficient, and user-friendly transactions worldwide.

Onramp.money works with 300+ partners, including leading platforms like MetaMask, TON, Coinbase Wallet, KuCoin, Bybit, PayPal, Ledger, and Circle, and is backed by Algorand and FunFair Ventures. The company is committed to simplifying access to digital assets while providing secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for the global Web3 ecosystem.

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SOURCE BSV Association