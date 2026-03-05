BSV Now Listed on The Ramp Network

ZUG, Switzerland, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced the successful integration and listing of the BSV token on the Ramp Network, a leading global fiat-to-crypto on-ramp provider. The integration enables seamless, compliant fiat-to-BSV on-ramping, unlocking broader liquidity access and making it easier than ever for users to purchase BSV directly with traditional fiat currencies.

Through this listing, users can now buy BSV using standard payment methods, with the entire process meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards, including identity verification (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks. This marks a significant step forward in broadening access to the BSV ecosystem for retail participants, developers, enterprises and institutional actors.

BSV is uniquely positioned through its MiCA (The Markets in Crypto-Assets) aligned regulatory narrative and its commitment to operating within clear, compliant frameworks. This integration strengthens BSV's accessibility in regulated markets and reinforces its positioning as enterprise ready blockchain infrastructure.

Asgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director of the BSV Association said: "being listed on the Ramp Network represents a major milestone in improving access to BSV. As adoption accelerates across regulated markets, providing a secure, compliant and user-friendly on-ramp is essential. This partnership enhances liquidity access while reinforcing BSV Associations commitment to regulatory alignment and real-world utility."

Przemek Kowalczyk, CEO & Co-Founder of Ramp Network added: "Expanding access to compliant fiat on-ramps is essential for the continued maturation of the digital asset ecosystem. By supporting BSV, we're providing secure, regulated and high-conversion infrastructure that connects traditional finance with scalable blockchain networks, while giving our global customer base seamless access to the BSV ecosystem."

The launch will be supported by coordinated promotional activity designed to increase BSV accessibility, utility and on-ramp volume. BSVA will also work closely with Ramp Network and its ecosystem partners to foster participation, enhance visibility and drive broader adoption of BSV across global markets.

By simplifying the path from fiat to BSV, the listing reduces friction for new entrants while supporting continued growth across the ecosystem from payments and data applications to enterprise blockchain solutions.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

About Ramp Network

Ramp Network is a global fintech company making it easy for anyone to buy, sell, send, swap*, pay, and save with stablecoins and crypto. Founded in 2017, the company combines a self-custodial wallet app with trusted on- and off-ramp infrastructure, empowering millions worldwide to securely manage digital assets. Built for global access, Ramp Network is available in 150+ countries and continues to expand local services every day. *Geo restrictions apply. For EU customers: Ramp Swaps (Ireland) Limited trading as Ramp Network is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714460/5836702/BSV_ASSOCIATION_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BSV Association