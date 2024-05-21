BSV Blockchain Hosts Successful DevCon 2024 at London ExCeL

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The brightest minds in blockchain development gathered today at the London ExCeL for BSV DevCon 2024. This year's event featured presentations from partners such as sCrypt, Project Babbage, Gate2Chain, nChain, Handcash, Jungle Bus and TAAL.

Some of the key topics which were discussed included:

Why the BSV blockchain's unbounded scalability is the only viable option for enterprise-grade applications.

How the BSV network works.

The practical tools you need to start building them.

Key presentations included:

Introduction to BSV Blockchain: The opening session provided a comprehensive introduction to the BSV Blockchain, outlining its capabilities and the developer tools provided by the BSV Blockchain.

Thomas Giacomo , Director of Utilisation at BSV Blockchain

, Director of Utilisation at BSV Blockchain Darren Kellenschwiler, Utilisation Technical Lead at BSV Blockchain

Marcin Rzetecki, Technical Outreach Specialist at BSV Blockchain

Thomas Giacomo, Director of Utilisation at BSV Blockchain said, "BSV blockchain is unrivalled in speed, security and costs for enterprises and governments. 'We are redefining scalability, security, and efficiency in the blockchain space and are setting new standards with unbounded block size and an efficient network topology. Users can experience unparalleled scalability with Teranode, unbounded block sizes and specialised features on the BSV network allowing for unmatched transaction processing capabilities."

Smart Contracts with sCrypt: Mihael Šinkec, Software Engineer at sCrypt

Šinkec introduced sCrypt, a high-level programming language for writing smart contracts on the BSV blockchain and to make it easier for developers to write and deploy smart contracts on the BSV blockchain.

BSV Tokens with 1Sat Ordinals: David Case, 1Sat Ordinals Developer and Luke Rohenaz, CEO and Co-Founder of TonicPow.

The presentation highlighted the cost-effective implementation of 1Sat Ordinals running on the BSV blockchain, which requires only one Satoshi in output and uses an effective indexing system that enhances performance.

BSV Indexers with Jungle Bus: Kurt Wuckert Jr., Co-Founder of Gorilla Pool

Kurt Wuckert Jr. focused on the services offered by Gorilla Pool and Jungle Bus, a service designed to provide logical and efficient access to blockchain data, reduce costs, and simplify business processes.

Gaming Wallets for Developers with HandCash: Rafa Jiménez, Co-Founder and CTO of HandCash

Jiménez provided an overview of HandCash and its suite of products that help developers build a product using the right tools and offers a range of ways to interact with the BSV blockchain, being a highlight for end-users.

BSV Standards with the BSV Technical Standards Committee: Angus Brown, Chairman of the Technical Standards Committee.

Brown's presentation focused on the BSV Blockchain's Technical Standards Committee (TSC) and its efforts to enhance the blockchain's utility through standardisation and industry collaboration.

Additional sessions included:

nChain product suite platform demo: Mike Smolenksi, Technology Lead at nChain

Mike Smolenksi, Technology Lead at nChain Technical breakthroughs in the Bitcoin CPU solving multi-stage contracts and general computation: Ty Everett , CEO of Project Babbage

, CEO of Project Babbage Development suite with Gate2Chain: Bart Olivares , CEO of Gate2Chain

, CEO of Gate2Chain Developer courses with BSV Academy: Evan Freeman , Director of Education for the BSV Academy

, Director of Education for the BSV Academy TAAL's ARC services: Michael Boeckli, Tech Lead at TAAL

Michael Boeckli, Tech Lead at TAAL One million transactions per second on a layer-1 blockchain with Teranode: Siggi Oskarsson , Teranode Director at BSV Blockchain

The success of the BSV DevCon 2024 highlights the ongoing advancements and innovations within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a leader in blockchain technology.

You can find a recap of the DevCon and the different presentations below. A full live stream of the event is also available – AM session and PM session.

