bswift Acquires Evive: Launches Integrated Personalized Engagement Platform

bswift announces a fully integrated personalized engagement solution aimed at delivering better health care outcomes through data-driven personalization, predictive analytics, and behavioral science.

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, an industry leader in employee benefits technology and administration, announced today the launch of its fully-integrated personalization and engagement engine. This solution is a result of bswift's recent acquisition of Evive Health, LLC, a pioneer in the field with a demonstrated track record of driving outcomes for employees, employers and health plans by optimizing benefit understanding and utilization, resources, and programs for millions of Americans.

"By bringing bswift and Evive together, we have integrated a powerful engagement platform," - bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg. Post this bswift announces a fully integrated personalized engagement solution aimed at delivering better health care outcomes through data-driven personalization, predictive analytics, and behavioral science.

With this exciting investment, bswift reinforces its mission to lead the benefits administration space and strengthens its role as a strategic ally for its clients – empowering them to deliver on their benefits strategies by motivating plan participants to manage their health and wellbeing proactively.

"Our clients and partners consistently tell us that member engagement, personalized experiences, and cost management are their top strategic priorities today and in the foreseeable future," said bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg. "By bringing bswift and Evive together, we have integrated a powerful engagement platform into our core benefits administration solution. That is a first, and we are delighted to immediately and directly support employers' critical priorities with proven, industry-leading capabilities."

Using data-driven personalization and the power of predictive analytics and behavioral science, bswift's personalization toolset is proven to increase benefits awareness, engagement, and utilization by delivering tailored and actionable messages about the right benefit at the right time. Demonstrated results include driving a 3X increase in health actions recommended by qualified providers, and a 12% increase in annual preventative care screening visits.

"We're thrilled to be the first in our market to deliver this supercharged engagement capability across all aspects of the user experience," said bswift Executive Vice President of Product, Matt Waldrup. "bswift is completely reimagining the benefits experience with personalized, data-driven, multi-channel communications that engage employees across their physical, emotional, financial, and personal wellbeing, empowering people to make the most of their benefits."

bswift's new personalization engine empowers employers and employees:

Personalized, next-best-action journeys

Reward and incentive-based gamification to boost engagement

On-the-go access to benefits and incentive activities via mobile app

Robust analytics and reporting for HR teams to track campaign ROI and engagement metrics

Employers can now leverage bswift's expertise to systematically deliver smarter, more relevant communications to promote healthier habits, optimize benefit utilization – and maximize employee health outcomes.

About bswift

bswift LLC offers cloud-based technology and services that transform the way employees perceive and engage with their benefits. With adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service, bswift serves millions worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of solutions provides intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. Visit www.bswift.com to learn more.

About Evive

Evive is a digital communications and engagement platform that helps health plans and employers optimize the benefits, resources and programs they offer their employees. Using data-driven personalization, closed-loop engagement reporting and the power of predictive analytics and behavioral science, Evive increases benefits awareness, engagement and utilization to deliver the right message about the right benefit at the right time. Visit www.goevive.com to learn more.

