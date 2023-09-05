bswift Appoints Sue Thomson as Chief Growth Officer

CHICAGO , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, a leading employee benefits technology and administration firm, has named Sue Thomson as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Sue has more than 25 years of industry experience, and a strong track record of serving clients, empowering teams and driving results. Sue will join bswift's executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Ted Bloomberg, and help bswift achieve its mission of being the preeminent benefits administrator.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sue Thomson as our new CGO," said bswift CEO Ted Bloomberg. "Her proven leadership, passion for team development and deep industry expertise make her the perfect fit to spearhead our next chapter of innovation and growth at bswift."

As CGO, Sue will oversee bswift's direct and channel partner sales, client relationship management, marketing, and growth strategy. She will focus on expanding relationships, deepening our value proposition, and attracting and retaining clients and channel partners.

"bswift stands out as an innovation leader truly transforming the industry," said Thomson. "I'm honored to join this talented team and help drive the next wave of success."

She joins bswift from Embold Health where, as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales and Marketing, she developed their go-to-market strategy, built the sales function, and achieved significant growth in three years. She has also held senior leadership roles and driven impressive results at Alight Solutions and Aon.

About bswift
bswift helps companies change the way their employees perceive and engage with their benefits through a proven blend of adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate customer support. Serving millions, bswift offers cloud-based technology and a suite of solutions for intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. For more information on bswift, please visit www.bswift.com.

Media Contact:
Maria Keller, SVP of Marketing & Communications
Mkeller@bswift.com

SOURCE bswift LLC

