bswift Launches Managed Services, Giving Channel Partners a New Way to Scale Without Growing Headcount

Managed Services lets Channel Partners bring bswift's benefits administration platform to more clients, while bswift handles implementation and ongoing administration.

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading benefits technology and administration company, today announced the launch of bswift Managed Services, a new tech-enabled delivery model built to help Channel Partners expand their benefits administration offering without having to stand up internal implementation and operations teams.

bswift Managed Services helps Channel Partners scale by providing implementation and ongoing administration support. Post this bswift Managed Services gives Channel Partners a scalable way to serve more clients while bswift handles implementation and ongoing administration.

Historically, expanding into benefits administration has required businesses to make a hard choice: Hire the people and build the operational capabilities needed to support the offering, or limit how fast their business could grow. bswift Managed Services eliminates that tradeoff.

The new model allows partners to stay focused on consultation and client strategy. Partners continue to sell and retain contractual and commercial ownership of the employer relationship, while bswift leads implementation delivery, configures the platform, connects in-scope integrations, and manages ongoing administration.

"We fully appreciate the realities our partners are facing," said Sue Thompson, CGO, bswift. "They're being asked to serve more clients, take on greater complexity, and move faster. Managed Services gives them the backing to say 'yes.'"

bswift Managed Services complements the existing offerings within bswift's Channel Partner lineup. Partners can license the bswift benefits administration platform and manage the entire client experience themselves, from implementation and administration through ongoing account support. And for smaller groups, all partners can take advantage of bswift Simplify™, which streamlines implementation using AI-powered tools to turn document uploads into a review-ready site build in minutes.

These models allow partners to select the level of delivery ownership that best fits their internal resources and growth strategy.

Designed Around Partner Capacity

The Managed Services model is not a replacement for partner-managed delivery. Instead, it provides an additional option for partners whose business strategy centers on relationship management and client growth, rather than expanding administrative capacity in-house.

A defined-scope delivery approach brings greater structure to implementation and ongoing support. Clear ownership reduces the back-and-forth that can cause delays, while established processes support a more consistent experience across a partner's book of business. Partners can also leverage additional bswift solutions, including COBRA administration and bswift's award-winning Service Center. The result is a scalable way to serve more clients without taking on the internal overhead of configuring and supporting each one.

Managed Services is built around four principles that anchor the tech-enabled delivery model:

Consistency: Clients move through a common delivery framework, with established processes for implementation and ongoing administration.

Clients move through a common delivery framework, with established processes for implementation and ongoing administration. Quality: Defined responsibilities and delivery standards help keep work on track and expectations clear.

Defined responsibilities and delivery standards help keep work on track and expectations clear. Transparency: Requests outside the agreed scope are identified early, while regular reporting gives partners visibility into client health.

Requests outside the agreed scope are identified early, while regular reporting gives partners visibility into client health. Alignment: The model is structured to support each client's needs over time, with partners continuing to guide the relationship and overall strategy.

Together, these principles create a more predictable delivery experience for partners and their clients. They establish how work moves forward, who owns each decision, and how evolving needs will be addressed.

"Channel Partners should not have to choose between growing their business and maintaining the level of service their clients expect," said Sharon Morrissey, SVP, channel partnerships, bswift. "Now they have the best of both worlds: growth without compromise."

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized recommendations and online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

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SOURCE bswift LLC