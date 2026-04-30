BSX Investor Alert: BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Misrepresented U.S. Electrophysiology Market Growth and Downplayed Competitive Pressures: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased BSX stock between July 23, 2025, and February 3, 2026

Lost money on your Boston Scientific investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Boston Scientific shares fell $16.12 per share on February 4, 2026, a 17.6% single-day decline, after the Company revealed that U.S. EP growth had stalled due to slower market growth and rising competition. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 4, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Boston Scientific's leadership possessed internal knowledge of deteriorating conditions in the U.S. electrophysiology segment months before the February 2026 corrective disclosure. Throughout the Class Period, the Company publicly projected sustained dominance in PFA technology and repeated confidence in mid-teens market growth rates, even as competitive pressures and procedure volume headwinds were allegedly already materializing.

As claimed in the action, management characterized the EP segment as "meaningfully large and rapidly expanding" and stated the Company would "continue to take share in the broad EP market" at the same time that the underlying growth trajectory was decelerating.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The lawsuit chronicles a pattern of increasingly aggressive public assurances that allegedly diverged from internal realities:

Management projected PFA penetration rising from 50% to 80% by 2028 while allegedly aware that U.S. procedure volume growth was slowing

aware that U.S. procedure volume growth was slowing Executives described their competitive position as "insulated" by an integrated ecosystem, yet the February 2026 disclosure cited "increased competition" as a driver of disappointing results

The Company elevated full-year guidance three times during the Class Period, raising expectations each quarter while allegedly failing to disclose adverse trends

failing to disclose adverse trends Leadership publicly stated the EP market was "the largest, fastest-growing market in med tech" with projected 15% long-range growth, language that allegedly obscured an approaching inflection point

obscured an approaching inflection point At the September 2025 Analyst/Investor Day, executives discussed plans to "corner" the complex arrhythmia market and "outpace" broader EP growth, assertions that the complaint contends were unsupported by internal data

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint asserts that a significant gap existed between what the Company's officers communicated publicly and what they knew privately. While investors were told the EP business would deliver "continued high single-digit growth" in the second half of 2025, the corrective disclosure attributed the miss to conditions that did not arise overnight. The action maintains that procedure volume deceleration and competitive encroachment were observable trends that management had the tools and data to identify well before February 2026.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Investors Were Not Told

According to the pleading, investors were not informed that the U.S. EP segment's growth rate was approaching an inflection point earlier than the market anticipated. Instead, they received quarter after quarter of elevated guidance and public statements of confidence that allegedly maintained artificial inflation in Boston Scientific's share price through the end of the Class Period.

Act now to protect your rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 4, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com