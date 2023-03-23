Bt Cotton Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Decreased Worker and Environmental Exposure to Chemical Insecticides Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bt Cotton Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bt cotton market is estimated to be worth US$57.702 billion in 2020.



Bt cotton is a genetically modified pest-resistant plant cotton variety modified by the insertion of one or more genes from the common soil bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis, which produces an insecticide to combat bollworms. Cry proteins are produced by Bacillus thuringiensis, which is present in Bt cotton plants (crystal insecticidal proteins). These proteins are excellent at killing bollworm and tobacco budworm larvae, two caterpillar pests of cotton. The rising need for a reduction in worker and environmental exposure to chemical insecticides is one of the primary factors influencing the worldwide Bt cotton market along with investments in R&D regarding the same.



However, problems including the Bt gene's short-term effectiveness and ineffectiveness against sucking pests will limit the growth of the Bt cotton business (aphids, whitefly, etc.)



Rising demand for decreased worker and environmental exposure to chemical insecticides



One of the main factors driving the global Bt cotton market is the increased demand for a reduction in worker and environmental exposure to chemical insecticides. The technology fee and seed cost for Bt cotton have recently decreased, which has positively impacted the market expansion globally. A significant opportunity for the growth of the global Bt cotton market will result from significant investment in R&D operations to create novel genes for insertion into cotton plant DNA to improve agronomic qualities and pest control characteristics. Additionally, the usage of Bt cotton plants increases farmers' time savings and disposable earnings, both of which support market expansion.



By Geography



Geographically, Bt Cotton Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The APAC region is predicted to see the quickest regional market growth, while North America currently owns the highest market share. The main cause of this rise is the expansion of the Bt cotton market in India, which is the result of unfavorable climatic conditions and increasing cotton demand, particularly in the developing handloom sector.

Product Offerings:

KDCHB 407 (Super Fibre) cotton: The characteristics of KDCHB 407 (Super Fibre) cotton seeds provided by Krishidhan Seeds Private Limited include adaptability, tolerance for white flies and resistance to Helicoverpa, medium-sized bulb size, rejuvenation ability, and tolerance for other sucking pests. Strength of 22.0 to 22.5 g/tex, span length of 32 to 34 mm, and fibre quality of 2.5% Yield per Hector: Typically, 30 to 35 qtls, with a maximum potential of 45 qtls; recommended for the central, south, and north zones during the months of Kharif and summer.

JK 9501 BGII : Salient features of JK 9501 BGII High yield and Easy picking cotton seeds by J.K. AgriGenetics Ltd. includes medium maturity days, 58-60 days of blooming, and a potential seed cotton output of 32-35 q/ha. sort of semi-erect plant, Tall (Plant height: 120-190 cm), with 1-2 monopodia and 25-28 sympodia, high boll retention, semi-cluster ball bearing, and good rejuvenation potential. Bolls per plant (80-90), the average weight of a single boll (5.8-6.0gm), medium-large to large size, and round shape Fiber Strength (24 to 26 g/tex), Ginning (36-37%), 2.5% span length (30-32mm), and Fineness (3.5 to 4.0 micronaire), increased adaptability. Tolerant to leaf blight and reddening as well as sucking pests like aphids, jassids, and thrips.

Market Segmentation:

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. COVID-19 Scenario

1.3. Market Definition

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. BT COTTON MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. North America

5.2.1. USA

5.2.2. Canada

5.2.3. Mexico

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Europe

5.4.1. Germany

5.4.2. France

5.4.3. United Kingdom

5.4.4. Italy

5.4.5. Others

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.2. UAE

5.5.3. Israel

5.5.4. Others

5.6. Asia Pacific

5.6.1. China

5.6.2. Japan

5.6.3. India

5.6.4. South Korea

5.6.5. Taiwan

5.6.6. Thailand

5.6.7. Indonesia

5.6.8. Others



6. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

6.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

6.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

6.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

6.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Nuziveedu Seeds Limited

7.2. Mahyco Private Limited

7.3. J.K.Agrigenetics Limited

7.4. Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.

7.5. Krishidhan Seeds Private Limited



Companies Mentioned

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited

Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco)

J.K.Agrigenetics Limited

Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.

(P) Ltd. Metahelix Life Sciences

Krishidhan Seeds Private Limited

