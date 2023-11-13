BTA Attains SOC 2 Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Technology Architects (BTA), a leading Network architecture and Security consulting services company, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance—emphasizing its dedication to protecting customer data. This significant milestone underscores BTA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality in the delivery of its innovative solutions and consulting services.

SOC 2 compliance is a widely recognized and rigorous certification awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional controls and safeguards for customer data. As a SOC 2 compliant company, BTA ensures that its systems, policies, and procedures meet the stringent criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), assuring customers of the highest level of data protection.

"At BTA, we understand the importance of securing our customers' sensitive information," said Ken Fee, CEO of BTA. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a testament to our ongoing commitment to data security and privacy. This certification reaffirms our promise to deliver best in class solutions and consulting services while safeguarding the trust and confidence our customers place in us," he added.

SOC 2 compliance provides several key benefits to BTA's customers:

Enhanced Data Security: Customers can be assured that BTA employs stringent measures to protect their data, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Risk Mitigation: By adhering to SOC 2 standards, BTA minimizes the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, defending both customer and organizational assets.

Compliance Assurance: BTA's SOC 2 compliance demonstrates its commitment to complying with industry regulations and standards, providing customers with peace of mind and regulatory confidence.

Trust and Confidence: The certification reinforces BTA's dedication to building and maintaining trust with its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

BTA's SOC 2 compliance is a testament to the company's continuous efforts to meet and exceed industry standards. With this achievement, BTA is even better positioned to serve its customers while ensuring the utmost security and privacy of their data.

For more information about BTA and its SOC 2 compliance, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT BTA

Business Technology Architects (BTA) is a Network Infrastructure and Security company that specializes in aligning the capabilities of infrastructure to create a more secure and agile application environment for Fortune 2000 companies. Founded in 2010, BTA is a Cisco MINT partner that has led IT infrastructure and software deployment initiatives for both the commercial and government sectors—including manufacturing, healthcare, defense and financial services. To learn more about Business Technology Architects, please visit their website at GoBTA.com.

Press Contact:

Joanne Sanders

[email protected]

404-644-2779

SOURCE Business Technology Architects