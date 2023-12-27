BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Entry into Bitcoin Miner Management Technology Service Agreement

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT) today announced the entry into a Bitcoin miner management and technical service agreement with a client, with plans to provide management and technical services for the client's 1,480 Bitcoin mining machines.

BTCT recently has reached a Bitcoin miner management and technical service agreement with a significant client (the "Service Agreement"). The client entrusted BTCT to manage 1,480 Bitcoin mining machines, including devices such as AntS19Jpro+ and the M50 models. BTCT will oversee the deployment of these devices in the United States, providing both management and technical services.

This agreement signifies further growth and influence for BTCT in the cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company believes that its device management and operational technology, coupled with its understanding of the cryptocurrency market, led the client to choose BTCT's services. In addition to the Service Agreement, BTCT and the client plan to collaborate in other areas in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

"We are thrilled to enter into the Service Agreement with this key client and provide management and technical services for its 1,480 AntS19Jpro Bitcoin miners in the United States. We target to provide the client with efficient and reliable management and technical services hope that this agreement presents an opportunity for us to accelerate our development in the cryptocurrency mining field," said the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Alan Peng.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd.is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

