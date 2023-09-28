BTC Digital Ltd. to Change Ticker Symbol to "BTCT" on September 29, 2023

BTC Digital Ltd.

28 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. (" BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today announced that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC under the ticker symbols "BTCT" and "BTCTW", respectively, prior to market open on September 29, 2023. The new ticker symbols will replace the Company's current ticker symbols "METX" and "METXW." The new ticker symbols align with the Company's name change from "Meten Holding Group Ltd." to "BTC Digital Ltd." effected since August 18, 2023.

No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and their CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

