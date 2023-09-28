BTC Digital Ltd. to Change Ticker Symbol to "BTCT" on September 29, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. (" BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today announced that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC under the ticker symbols "BTCT" and "BTCTW", respectively, prior to market open on September 29, 2023. The new ticker symbols will replace the Company's current ticker symbols "METX" and "METXW." The new ticker symbols align with the Company's name change from "Meten Holding Group Ltd." to "BTC Digital Ltd." effected since August 18, 2023.

No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and their CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

For more information, please visit: https://meten.investorroom.com

