BTC POWER Exhibiting at WPMA Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, NV

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 Western Petroleum Marketers Association (WPMA) Expo, scheduled to take place on February 20-22nd, 2024 at the Mirage Hotel Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV. As an industry leader, we are excited to showcase our latest innovations in the Gen4 product line, a cutting-edge technology that is a perfect option for the petroleum space.

The Gen4 line stands for a significant advancement in EV Charging offering simultaneous DC Fast charging, dynamic power sharing, a smaller footprint, and NEVI compliant configurations. Our 180kw All-in-One was voted CSP Magazines 2023 "Retailers' Choice Product of the Year."

At our exhibition booth, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities of our products. Our knowledgeable sales and marketing team will be present on the expo floor to engage with visitors, answer questions, and discuss the unique features that set our products apart from the rest. "We are pleased to participate in WPMA Expo for the second year. This is a great opportunity for us to share our Gen4 product with market leading reliability and uptime, to station operators from around North America." Said Stephen Israel, Senior Director of Product Management.

We invite all WPMA Expo attendees to visit us at Booth # 1019 to explore the new Gen4 product line while learning more about our company's initiatives, including our NEVI offerings. Our team looks forward to networking with industry professionals, forging new partnerships, and sharing insights on the latest trends in EV Charging.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with our team during the expo, please contact Caitie Romano at [email protected]

BTC POWER is a proud participant in the 2024 WPMA Expo, displaying innovation and commitment to excellence in EV Charging. Visit us at booth # 1019 to experience our products.

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER's product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 6.6kW to 350kW. With over 22,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER's DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles.

