BTD Project Manager Instructs Premier M&A Training Academy Course

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An M&A Consultant and Project Manager with BTD, Toby Tester is instructing a course for the M&A Science Academy . Toby has 20 years of experience delivering strategic, financial and operational value for M&A deals. He designs operating models, carve-out strategies, post-merger integration plans, and has worked on integration management office development.

The course will focus on divestiture planning and execution. Participants will learn how to prepare for divestitures and improve carve-out strategies through easy to consume videos broken down into three categories: what is organizational readiness, preparing an organizational readiness assessment, and common organizational readiness challenges. These topics are expanded upon through explanations of defining business value, developing market outreach, and a specific Day 1 readiness checklist.

For a discounted bundle rate of $40 a month, this course is available along with a variety of other M&A Science Academy courses. Learn more about Toby's course and M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

Media Contact:

Madeleine Martin

(224) 436 - 5267

[email protected]

SOURCE M&A Science