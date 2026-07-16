BTGO DEADLINE: SueWallSt Reminds BitGo Holdings, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the BitGo Holdings Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) to contact the firm. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

IMPORTANT DATE: August 7, 2026. Investors who purchased BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date.

BTGO shares were offered to the public at $18.00 per share in BitGo's January 2026 IPO. Following corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026, shares fell $1.43 (15.71%) to $7.67. A subsequent disclosure on May 13, 2026 drove an additional 17.2% decline. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff is August 7, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased BTGO securities during the Class Period may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The Court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate. In the BitGo action, this means the applicant must demonstrate losses from purchases of BTGO stock between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all class members and directs how the litigation proceeds

The Court selects the applicant with the largest provable financial loss, not the first to file

There is no minimum loss threshold to apply; investors of any size may seek appointment

Lead plaintiffs pay nothing out of pocket; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class

Investors who do not apply as lead plaintiff remain absent class members and may still participate in any recovery

Applications must be filed with the Court no later than August 7, 2026

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 7, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff motions and schedule a hearing. Competing applicants may consolidate or contest one another's motions. The Court then appoints a lead plaintiff and approves lead counsel. This process typically takes several weeks to a few months after the deadline passes.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without filing a motion by August 7, 2026. No action is required to preserve class membership.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the BitGo case, investors who purchased shares at the $18.00 IPO price and held through two separate corrective disclosures may have significant claims worth evaluating before the August 7 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the BitGo Class Action

A securities class action has been filed against BitGo Holdings and certain officers alleging that the Company's IPO Offering Documents and subsequent public statements understated the severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to BitGo's business. When results revealed a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 and a $60.7 million net loss for Q1 2026, shareholders suffered substantial harm.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before August 7, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com