BTI Wireless Showcased Future-Proof Wireless Solutions and Pervasive Connectivity Possibilities at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile World Congress 2024 kicked off in Barcelona with great fanfare, and BTI Wireless, among the 2400 exhibitors, seized the opportunity to unveil its latest product and technological advancements over the four-day event. With a commitment to meeting evolving market demands and driving industry innovation, BTI presented a unique product set poised to revolutionize both carrier and enterprise networks.

BTI Wireless was participating in the MWC24 exhibition, and the stand was attracting a lot of attendees.

At MWC 2024, BTI introduced an array of flexible and future-proof solutions, notably MORAN, which offers enhanced flexibility and supports both RF access and Open RAN baseband access. These solutions are tailored to various scenarios and customer requirements, delivering customized connectivity solutions, which can reduce construction costs for customers by 30% and maximize efficiency. In addition, BTI's robust radio access network (RAN) solutions which expand high-speed broadband service in rural, suburban, and urban areas. Tailored for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Mobile Network Operators (MNOS), Private 5G, and other service providers, BTI's comprehensive range of 4G LTE and 5G NR products are ideal for residential, commercial, and enterprise users.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, BTI has been a driving force in wireless connectivity over the past quarter-century. Notable deployments with customers like MetroPCS in the United States underscore BTI's commitment to enabling rapid coverage expansion. At MWC, BTI invited customers to celebrate this milestone and toast to solid partnerships and a promising future. BTI values customer feedback and has built trusted relationships through successful deployments worldwide. Additionally, BTI continues to expand its business footprint, aiming for collaborative success in the wireless domain. During the event, BTI jointly promoted collaborations with Cisco and Intel in the 5G Enterprise RAN ecosystem.

Ron Poulin, president of business development and sales, highlighted the company's success in the DAS market and its broader application of wideband digital radioheads across various business segments. "As we seek value in the rapidly evolving industry landscape, BTI is honored to contribute to ubiquitous connectivity, enriching lives everywhere," Ron stated in an interview with MWL during the exhibition.

SOURCE BTI Wireless