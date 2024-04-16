BTII Institute Extends Scaled Agile Inc. Partnership

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTII Institute, a top Product/Portfolio/Program/Project Management training and consulting services provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its Scaled Agile Inc. Silver Partnership. As an early adopter of SAFe and nearly a decade of dedicated service in delivering Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) services, BTII Institute remains at the forefront of empowering organizations and individuals with the training, tools, and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age.

Why should an employer implement SAFe?

SAFe Silver Partner

SAFe® is the world's leading Enterprise Agile framework, enabling businesses to achieve unparalleled Business Agility. BTII enables employers to better respond to market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities swiftly, fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. According to Scaled Agile Inc., organizations implementing SAFe typically experience remarkable results, including:

30 – 75% faster time-to-market

25 – 75% improvements in quality

20 – 50% increase in productivity

10 – 50% increase in employee engagement and job satisfaction

What SAFe training does BTII Institute offer? Click to view SAFe course offerings.

Scaled Agile Framework Course Professionals who should take this course include: Leading SAFe with SA Certification or

SAFe for Government with SGP Certification

SAFe for Government with SGP Certification Lean Portfolio Management with LPM Certification

Lean Portfolio Management with LPM Certification Agile Product Management with APM Certification Executives, Senior Leadership & Lean Portfolio Managers

Strategic Planning Business Transformation, & Change Management

Strategic Planning Business Transformation, & Change Management PMP/APMO/VMO, Center of Excellence, & Organizational Design and Development Leading SAFe with SA Certification

SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager with POPM Certification

SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager with POPM Certification SAFe Scrum Master with SSM Certification

SAFe Scrum Master with SSM Certification SAFe Advanced Scrum Master with SASM Certification

SAFe Advanced Scrum Master with SASM Certification Release Train Engineer with RTE Certification Product, Program, & Project Managers

Directors, Managers, & Team Leads in All Departments/Functions

Directors, Managers, & Team Leads in All Departments/Functions Anyone interested in Expanding Career Opportunities in Agile

Anyone interested in Expanding Career Opportunities in Agile Anyone interested in enhancing their current job with Agile practices. SAFe DevOps with SDP Certification

SAFe for Architects with ARCH Certification

SAFe for Architects with ARCH Certification Agile Software Engineering with ASE Certification Operations, Technical Architects, Developers, Software Engineers, Testers, and other technology professionals. SAFe for Teams with SP Certification Any member of an Agile team in any business function. Agile Marketing with SAFe Marketing and Sales Professionals

Why choose BTII Institute for your SAFe training or consulting services? Click to learn about BTII Institute's Consulting Services.

Led by founder and CEO Sharon Bussey, BTII Institute boasts a team of seasoned instructors and consultants with a wealth of industry experience. Sharon's illustrious career, coupled with her MS in Computer Science and MBA from the Wharton School, ensures that the training and consulting services are delivered with the utmost expertise and professionalism. Additionally, BTII Institute offers flexible schedules and many delivery options. Before selecting a training partner, please contact BTII Institute to learn more about our services.

Contact Information:

Company: BTII Institute LLC

Contact: Ann Jackson

Phone: 973-325-9001

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BTII Institute