BTII Institute Extends Scaled Agile Inc. Partnership

News provided by

BTII Institute

Apr 16, 2024, 08:34 ET

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTII Institute, a top Product/Portfolio/Program/Project Management training and consulting services provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its Scaled Agile Inc. Silver Partnership. As an early adopter of SAFe and nearly a decade of dedicated service in delivering Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) services, BTII Institute remains at the forefront of empowering organizations and individuals with the training, tools, and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age.

Why should an employer implement SAFe?

Continue Reading
SAFe Silver Partner
SAFe Silver Partner

SAFe® is the world's leading Enterprise Agile framework, enabling businesses to achieve unparalleled Business Agility. BTII enables employers to better respond to market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities swiftly, fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. According to Scaled Agile Inc., organizations implementing SAFe typically experience remarkable results, including:

  • 30 – 75% faster time-to-market
  • 25 – 75% improvements in quality
  • 20 – 50% increase in productivity
  • 10 – 50% increase in employee engagement and job satisfaction

What SAFe training does BTII Institute offer? Click to view SAFe course offerings.

Scaled Agile Framework Course

Professionals who should take this course include:

  • Leading SAFe with SA Certification or
  • SAFe for Government with SGP Certification
  • Lean Portfolio Management with LPM Certification
  • Agile Product Management with APM Certification

  • Executives, Senior Leadership & Lean Portfolio Managers
  • Strategic Planning Business Transformation, & Change Management
  • PMP/APMO/VMO, Center of Excellence, & Organizational Design and Development

  • Leading SAFe with SA Certification
  • SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager with POPM Certification
  • SAFe Scrum Master with SSM Certification
  • SAFe Advanced Scrum Master with SASM Certification
  • Release Train Engineer with RTE Certification

  • Product, Program, & Project Managers
  • Directors, Managers, & Team Leads in All Departments/Functions
  • Anyone interested in Expanding Career Opportunities in Agile
  • Anyone interested in enhancing their current job with Agile practices.

  • SAFe DevOps with SDP Certification
  • SAFe for Architects with ARCH Certification
  • Agile Software Engineering with ASE Certification

  • Operations, Technical Architects, Developers, Software Engineers, Testers, and other technology professionals.

  • SAFe for Teams with SP Certification

  • Any member of an Agile team in any business function.

  • Agile Marketing with SAFe

  • Marketing and Sales Professionals

Why choose BTII Institute for your SAFe training or consulting services? Click to learn about BTII Institute's Consulting Services.

Led by founder and CEO Sharon Bussey, BTII Institute boasts a team of seasoned instructors and consultants with a wealth of industry experience. Sharon's illustrious career, coupled with her MS in Computer Science and MBA from the Wharton School, ensures that the training and consulting services are delivered with the utmost expertise and professionalism. Additionally, BTII Institute offers flexible schedules and many delivery options. Before selecting a training partner, please contact BTII Institute to learn more about our services.

Contact Information:
Company: BTII Institute LLC
Contact: Ann Jackson
Phone: 973-325-9001
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BTII Institute

Also from this source

BTII Institute Renews PMI Premier Authorized Training Partnership

BTII Institute Renews PMI Premier Authorized Training Partnership

BTII Institute, a leading provider of Project Management training and consulting services, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its Project...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics