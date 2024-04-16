BTII Institute Extends Scaled Agile Inc. Partnership

Apr 16, 2024, 08:34 ET
WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTII Institute, a top Product/Portfolio/Program/Project Management training and consulting services provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its Scaled Agile Inc. Silver Partnership. As an early adopter of SAFe and nearly a decade of dedicated service in delivering Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) services, BTII Institute remains at the forefront of empowering organizations and individuals with the training, tools, and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age.
Why should an employer implement SAFe?
SAFe® is the world's leading Enterprise Agile framework, enabling businesses to achieve unparalleled Business Agility. BTII enables employers to better respond to market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities swiftly, fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. According to Scaled Agile Inc., organizations implementing SAFe typically experience remarkable results, including:
- 30 – 75% faster time-to-market
- 25 – 75% improvements in quality
- 20 – 50% increase in productivity
- 10 – 50% increase in employee engagement and job satisfaction
What SAFe training does BTII Institute offer? Click to view SAFe course offerings.
Why choose BTII Institute for your SAFe training or consulting services? Click to learn about BTII Institute's Consulting Services.
Led by founder and CEO Sharon Bussey, BTII Institute boasts a team of seasoned instructors and consultants with a wealth of industry experience. Sharon's illustrious career, coupled with her MS in Computer Science and MBA from the Wharton School, ensures that the training and consulting services are delivered with the utmost expertise and professionalism. Additionally, BTII Institute offers flexible schedules and many delivery options. Before selecting a training partner, please contact BTII Institute to learn more about our services.
Contact Information:
Company: BTII Institute LLC
Contact: Ann Jackson
Phone: 973-325-9001
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE BTII Institute
