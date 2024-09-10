BTK Inhibitors Market to Observe Stunning Growth by 2034 | DelveInsight

The BTK inhibitors market is poised for remarkable growth driven by advancements in oncology and autoimmune disease treatments. With expanding research and development efforts, these inhibitors promise significant therapeutic benefits, propelling market expansion in the coming decade.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's BTK Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging BTK inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted BTK inhibitors market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the BTK Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of BTK inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

IMBRUVICA generated approximately USD 3.5 billion in revenue globally and USD 2.6 billion in the US in 2023.

generated approximately in revenue globally and in the US in 2023. Leading BTK inhibitor companies such as Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Beijing Innocare Pharmaceutical, and others are developing novel BTK inhibitors that can be available in the BTK inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel BTK inhibitors that can be available in the BTK inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key BTK inhibitors in the pipeline include Remibrutinib (LOU064), Tirabrutinib (ONO-4059), Orelabrutinib (ICP-022) , and others.

and others. In January 2024 , the FDA granted Fast-Track Designation to the novel BTK degrader NX-5948 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a BCL2 inhibitor.

BTK Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The BTK inhibitors market has experienced significant dynamics driven by advancements in oncology and autoimmune disease treatments. One of the primary drivers of the BTK inhibitors market is the increasing incidence of cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, where these inhibitors have shown promising results in clinical trials. The demand for more effective and targeted therapies, coupled with the rising prevalence of these diseases globally, has spurred research and development efforts in this field.

Moreover, the competitive landscape within the BTK inhibitors market is dynamic, characterized by the presence of several pharmaceutical companies striving to develop novel BTK inhibitors with improved efficacy and safety profiles. These companies often engage in strategic collaborations and partnerships to enhance their research capabilities and expand their market presence.

Regulatory approvals also play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics of BTK inhibitors. As regulatory bodies worldwide increasingly approve these inhibitors for various indications, including both hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases, it opens up new avenues for market growth and expansion.

Additionally, the market dynamics are influenced by factors such as pricing strategies, reimbursement policies, and patient access to these therapies. Pharmaceutical companies often face challenges related to pricing pressures and market access hurdles, which impact their commercialization strategies for BTK inhibitors.

Looking ahead, the BTK inhibitors market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing clinical research, technological advancements, and the evolving treatment landscape in oncology and immunology. The introduction of next-generation BTK inhibitors and their potential applications in combination therapies are expected to further shape the future dynamics of this promising market.

BTK Inhibitors Treatment Market

Over the past ten years, numerous studies, both in preclinical and clinical settings, have assessed the effectiveness of BTK inhibitors either alone or in combination with standard chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapies across various cancers. This research aims to expand the range of approved uses and increase market opportunities.

Currently, FDA-approved BTK inhibitors include IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib), BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), and JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib). Ibrutinib, the pioneering BTK inhibitor, was approved as a breakthrough therapy in 2013 for its efficacy and selectivity. Subsequently, second-generation BTK inhibitors like acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib, designed to minimize off-target effects, received FDA approval in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Honigberg initially documented the effectiveness of ibrutinib in treating B-cell lymphoma. Subsequently, to address off-target side effects and emerging resistance, several selective second-generation BTK inhibitors were developed. Harrington, like Honigberg, assessed the pharmacodynamic impact of acalabrutinib, confirming its potent inhibition of BTK activation and suppression of CLBL1 cell proliferation—a canine B-cell lymphoma model. The overall response rate (ORR) stood at 25%, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 22.5 days. BeiGene introduced zanubrutinib in 2012 as a next-generation BTK inhibitor, using a structure-activity relationship approach that identified compound 31a from a series of pseudo-pyrimidinone derivatives due to its robust potency, selectivity, and favorable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in vitro.

In 2023, the FDA approved pirtobrutinib, the first non-covalent BTK inhibitor sanctioned for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Experimental and clinical findings increasingly highlight BTK's role not only in B-cell malignancies but also in solid tumors like breast, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Furthermore, heightened BTK activity correlates with autoimmune diseases, suggesting potential benefits of BTK inhibitors in treating conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, Sjögren's syndrome, allergies, and asthma.

Key Emerging BTK Inhibitors and Companies

Several key players, including Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Beijing Innocare Pharmaceutical, and others, are involved in developing drugs for BTK inhibitors for various indications such as Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Multiple Sclerosis, B-cell Malignancies, Primary CNS Lymphoma, Refractory Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and others.

Remibrutinib is a highly specific oral inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which interrupts the BTK pathway to prevent the release of histamine responsible for symptoms like itching, hives, and swelling. Phase II trials have shown that remibrutinib acts quickly and maintains effectiveness in patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). It has been well-tolerated across all tested doses in Phase II, with Phase III REMIX data confirming these findings. Beyond CSU, remibrutinib is under investigation for other immune-mediated conditions such as multiple sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa. If approved, remibrutinib could offer a promising oral alternative to complement XOLAIR (omalizumab), the sole injectable biologic currently approved for CSU treatment.

Tirabrutinib, an oral small molecule developed by Ono Pharmaceutical and Gilead Sciences, functions as a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor intended for treating autoimmune disorders and hematological malignancies. This medication binds irreversibly and covalently to BTK in B cells, thereby inhibiting abnormal B cell receptor signaling involved in B cell-related cancers and autoimmune conditions. In March 2020, oral VELEXBRU received approval in Japan for treating recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma. The FDA has also designated tirabrutinib as an orphan drug for primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) treatment, as per Ono Pharma USA.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the BTK inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the BTK inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

BTK Inhibitors Overview

BTK inhibitors, or Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors, represent a significant advancement in the treatment of certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. Bruton's tyrosine kinase is a key enzyme involved in B-cell receptor signaling, crucial for the proliferation and survival of B-cells. By inhibiting BTK, these drugs effectively suppress B-cell activity, thereby disrupting the pathological processes driving diseases like chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Clinically, BTK inhibitors have shown remarkable efficacy in targeting malignant B-cells while sparing normal immune function to a considerable extent. Ongoing research continues to explore their potential in other malignancies and autoimmune conditions, highlighting the evolving role of BTK inhibitors in modern oncology and immunotherapy.

BTK Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The BTK inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors

BTK Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 BTK Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key BTK Inhibitors Companies Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Beijing Innocare Pharmaceutical, Pharmacyclics, Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Loxooncol, Lilly, and others Key BTK Inhibitors Remibrutinib (LOU064), Tirabrutinib (ONO-4059), Orelabrutinib (ICP-022), and others

Scope of the BTK Inhibitors Market Report

BTK Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: BTK Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

BTK Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies BTK Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging BTK Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging BTK Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, BTK Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of BTK Inhibitors 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. BTK Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7. BTK Inhibitors: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Evolution of BTK Inhibitors 7.3. Treatment 8. Target Patient Pool 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.3.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.3.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the US 8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in the US 8.4.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the US 8.4.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in the US 8.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 8.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors in Selected Indications in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 8.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 8.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in Japan 8.6.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for BTK Inhibitors in Selected Indications in Japan 8.6.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for BTK Inhibitors in Japan 9. Marketed Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib): Pharmacyclics/Johnson & Johnson 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Regulatory milestones 9.2.3. Other developmental activities 9.2.4. Clinical development 9.2.5. Safety and efficacy 9.3. CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib): AstraZeneca 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Regulatory milestones 9.3.3. Other developmental activities 9.3.4. Clinical development 9.3.5. Safety and efficacy 9.4. BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): Beigene 9.4.1. Product Description 9.4.2. Regulatory milestones 9.4.3. Other developmental activities 9.4.4. Clinical development 9.4.5. Safety and efficacy 9.5. JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib): Eli Lilly 9.5.1. Product Description 9.5.2. Regulatory milestones 9.5.3. Other developmental activities 9.5.4. Clinical development 9.5.5. Safety and efficacy 10. Emerging Therapies 10.1. Key Competitors 10.2. Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Other developmental activities 10.2.3. Clinical development 10.2.4. Safety and efficacy 10.3. Tirabrutinib (ONO-4059): Ono pharmaceutical 10.3.1. Product Description 10.3.2. Other developmental activities 10.3.3. Clinical development 10.3.4. Safety and efficacy 10.4. Orelabrutinib (ICP-022): Beijing Innocare 10.4.1. Product Description 10.4.2. Other developmental activities 10.4.3. Clinical development 10.4.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 11. BTK Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1. Key Findings 11.2. Market Outlook 11.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.4. Total Market Size of BTK inhibitors in the 7MM 11.5. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Indication in the7MM 11.6. The United States Market Size 11.6.1. Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors in the United States 11.6.2. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Indication in the United States 11.6.3. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 11.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.7.1. Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 11.7.2. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Indication in EU4 and the UK 11.7.3. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.8. Japan Market Size 11.8.1. Total Market Size of BTK Inhibitors in Japan 11.8.2. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Indication in Japan 11.8.3. Market Size of BTK Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan 12. Market Access and Reimbursement 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 16.1. Bibliography 16.2. Report Methodology 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

