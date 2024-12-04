BTL and Alo Yoga Wellness Clubs Partner to Introduce Advanced Functional Wellness Solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the innovator behind the Emsculpt Neo and Emsella wellness technologies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Alo Wellness Clubs. This collaboration introduces BTL's groundbreaking health solutions to Alo's private wellness clubs in Los Angeles and New York City, giving members exclusive access to next-generation wellness experiences.

Elevating Wellness: Emsculpt Neo and Emsella at Alo Wellness Clubs

Through this partnership, Alo Wellness Clubs will now offer BTL's Emsculpt Neo, a device that combines muscle building and fat reduction using HIFEM+ technology, enhancing functional wellness alongside aesthetics. New protocols promote range of motion and muscle recovery, providing athletes and wellness enthusiasts an elevated health journey. Additionally, BTL's non-invasive Emsella technology will support core health with transformative pelvic floor therapy.

Exclusive Member Experiences and Collaborative Events

This collaboration will feature unique social media activations and wellness events, at Alo's flagship locations, enabling members to experience BTL's advanced technologies firsthand. A special edition of Emsculpt Neo, created in partnership with Alo, will also be launched, further enhancing the premium wellness offerings available to Alo members.

"Partnering with Alo Yoga Wellness Clubs is a win-win for us both," said John Ferris, Vice President of Marketing at BTL. "Together, we're creating an unparalleled wellness experience that aligns with our mission to elevate health and vitality within our communities. We're excited to bring Emsculpt Neo and Emsella to Alo's community, providing transformative wellness solutions to help members thrive."

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EMSELLA®, and others. For more information, visit www.bodybybtl.com

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries worldwide.

