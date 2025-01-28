BTL Announces National Partnership with Nava Health

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in aesthetic, wellness and longevity technologies, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Nava Health, a premier provider of integrative holistic health and wellness solutions. This collaboration brings BTL's cutting-edge devices—Emsculpt Neo, Emsella, Emface, and Exion—to Nava Health's national network of health and wellness centers.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing lives through advanced, results-driven technologies and personalized care. BTL's innovative offerings perfectly complement Nava Health's medical weight loss programs, hormone replacement therapy, functional nutrition, and regeneration services. Together, the two companies provide a seamless integration of wellness, aesthetics, and longevity.

"Nava Health is dedicated to providing holistic solutions that help people look and feel their best," said Alexis Gaus, Director of Aesthetics. "Integrating BTL's groundbreaking devices allows us to expand our offerings and provide our clients with effective, non-invasive treatments for body sculpting, facial rejuvenation, pelvic health, and overall wellness. This partnership is a natural fit for our mission."

BTL's devices are renowned for their advanced technology and proven results:

Emsculpt Neo: Combines HIFEM+ and radiofrequency to reduce fat and build muscle in a single treatment, making it a perfect complement to Nava's medical weight loss solutions.





Emsella: Revolutionizes pelvic floor health with non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation.





Emface: Offers a needle-free solution for facial rejuvenation by improving muscle tone and skin quality.





: Offers a needle-free solution for facial rejuvenation by improving muscle tone and skin quality. Exion: Delivers powerful results for improved skin tone and texture with unmatched versatility.

"We're excited to partner with Nava Health, a leader in holistic health and wellness," said Nathan Lanham, Director of National Accounts at BTL. "This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation and delivering life-changing results for clients. Nava Health's expertise and reach will help bring the benefits of Emsculpt Neo, Emsella, Emface, and Exion to even more people across the country. Together, we are redefining wellness, aesthetics, and longevity."

With this partnership, Nava Health clients will now have access to cutting-edge technologies that align with their health and wellness goals, ensuring a transformative experience that goes beyond aesthetics.

For more information about BTL and Nava Health, please visit www.bodybybtl.com and www.navacenter.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION®, EMSELLA®, and others. For more information, visit www.bodybybtl.com

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a leading provider of integrative holistic health and wellness solutions, specializing in medical weight loss, functional medicine, hormone therapy, and regenerative treatments. With a mission to help people feel their best at every stage of life, Nava Health delivers personalized care through an integrative approach.

Media Contact: [email protected]

