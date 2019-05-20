BTL Announces the First Ever National EMSCULPT Week

BOSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, leaders in non-invasive aesthetics, announced today that the week of May 20th has been officially proclaimed "National EMSCULPT Week." The revolutionary treatment transformed the aesthetics industry with its launch last year as the first and only non-invasive treatment to go beyond the elimination of fat cells to strengthen and define muscles. A recent survey found that 92% of NewBeauty readers claim feeling strong and powerful are the most important when it comes to body image. EMSCULPT addresses this sentiment by targeting muscles in tough to tone areas.

National EMSCULPT Week was just registered with the National Day Calendar organization, giving physician partners nationwide a campaign to further drive momentum around the innovative treatment. The program is ideally timed a week prior to the official kick off to summer. During this time, the brand will be providing practices with a variety of tools to promote timely trial and attract new patients. Keeping in mind that 88% of women are interested in a treatment that could help sculpt their body according to a NewBeauty study, National EMSCULPT Week provides the opportunity for consumers to get excited about something they've always wanted. In celebration of the official week, participating EMSCULPT practices will be hosting various promotions for EMSCULPT treatments and challenging patients to take their current fitness regimen to the next level via in-office events where patients can bring a friend to experience the benefits of EMSCULPT together.

"We're thrilled for EMSCULPT to be recognized with its very own week – we created a paradigm shift with this new non-invasive category; it is truly an honor as the National Day Calendar organization approves just 20 national holidays a year, and receives over 30,000 applications," said John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL, the company manufacturing the product. "This is a testament to the first-of-its-kind technology, and we're thrilled to provide our partners with an opportunity to grow their practice with EMSCULPT," added Ferris.

Utilizing HIFEM technology, EMSCULPT introduced an entirely new technology to aesthetics that goes beyond waist line reduction and elimination of fat cells to strengthen muscles. The unique technology induces approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions per 30 minute session and is the ONLY technology that strengthens and defines hard to target areas including the abdominals and buttocks, and most recently arms and legs with the introduction of the small applicator.

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

