BTL Continues to Transform Non-Invasive Aesthetics by Launching the EMSCULPT NEO, The first 2-in-1 Solution for Body Contouring Treatments

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the manufacturer behind the revolutionary EMSCULPT technology, is continuing to set the pace in aesthetics and non-invasive body shaping and contouring. Today, the brand announced the launch of EMSCULPT NEO, the first FDA-cleared procedure to eliminate fat cells non-invasively, by combining specially designed radio frequency heating and high-intensity focused electromagnetic waves into a single therapy.

Normally, two standalone procedures are needed to treat both fat and muscle, but now with EMSCULPT NEO this single solution simultaneously melts fat while building muscles. As such, it is a faster, more economical and more efficacious solution than combining multiple procedures. EMSCULPT NEO is a versatile solution that provides inclusivity to most body types; patients up to a BMI of 35 can successfully experience this treatment and its results.

"There are a great number of benefits that customers will reap after using EMSCULPT NEO. This is a result of us combining the technologies of radio frequency heating to burn fat, and high-intensity focused electromagnetic waves to build muscle," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Product Development of BTL. "Heating the muscles while burning fat allows for synergistic effects that result in more fat reduction and muscle growth than any single gold standard procedure. We are thrilled about the results of seven new clinical studies that show an average of 30% fat reduction and/or 25% increase in muscle mass."

For best results, four treatments are recommended over the course of four weeks.

"While clients are visiting offices for treatments, we are still living in uncertain times, so we know that treatments need to be quick, efficient and worth their time," said John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL. "EMSCULPT NEO ensures that the client's expectations are exceeded with the results, due to its 2-in-1 solution of burning fat and building muscle at once."

David J. Goldberg, MD, JD shared a similar sentiment when he stated, "It is less time consuming and offers more bang for the buck—with better results. This is the next dimension in body contouring."

"There was a rapid, very measurable, noticeable reduction in fat with an increase in the muscle thickness, and these changes are much better than what we would get alone," shared Carolyn Jacob, MD.

For more information on EMSCULPT NEO and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

