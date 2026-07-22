BTU DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Peabody Energy Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Executive Accountability: Marc E. Hathhorn's Centurion Mine Assurances Allegedly Cost Peabody Energy Investors Millions as Equipment He Personally Vouched for Failed Underground

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Marc E. Hathhorn, former President of Global Operations at Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. Shareholders who lost money on BTU may find out if you qualify to recover losses from this action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Peabody Energy shares fell from a high of $39.50 on March 27, 2026 to $25.00 following the March 30 and May 5, 2026 corrective disclosures, a total decline of $14.50 per share (36.7%) across both corrective events. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Marc E. Hathhorn's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Hathhorn as the President of Global Operations at Peabody Energy from the start of the Class Period through October 31, 2024. In this capacity, Hathhorn was the senior executive directly responsible for overseeing Centurion mine development and operations. He served as the primary spokesperson for the Centurion project during a critical Special Call on October 14, 2024, where he personally delivered assurances about the mine's progress and timeline to investors and analysts.

Unlike other named defendants who addressed Centurion as part of broader corporate earnings updates, Hathhorn's statements were operational and specific. He was the executive closest to the ground-level realities at the mine site.

What Hathhorn Allegedly Told Investors

During the October 14, 2024 Special Call, the action alleges Hathhorn made several material representations:

Stated development was advancing "on time and on budget towards full-scale long-haul production in March 2026"

Personally vouched for the equipment, claiming equipment delivery risk was "behind us" and the conveyance system was "brand new" and "performing well"

Dismissed execution risk by stating: "Obviously, there's risk, but I feel good" and "I feel very confident that March 2026, will have the longwall getting"

Assured investors the coal seam's "geological stability" would provide "a consistent and continuous coal face that minimizes operational disruptions"

The lawsuit contends these statements were materially misleading. When the full truth emerged on May 5, 2026, the Company disclosed that 8-year-old unused mining equipment suffered unanticipated electrical and mechanical failures underground, and that the very roof conditions Hathhorn characterized as geologically stable had in fact deteriorated due to moisture accumulation and floor softening.

Hathhorn's Alleged Knowledge and Operational Authority

As pleaded in the complaint, Hathhorn possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Peabody Energy's public statements about Centurion mine operations. The action asserts he had access to material non-public information about operational conditions at the mine site and knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed to investors. His detailed, first-person descriptions of equipment readiness and geological conditions went beyond general corporate optimism and into specific operational representations that the lawsuit alleges were false when made.

Section 20(a) Context for Hathhorn

Hathhorn is named under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act as an alleged controlling person of Peabody Energy. The complaint charges that by virtue of his senior operational role, Hathhorn had the power to influence and control the Company's public disclosures about Centurion's development timeline, equipment readiness, and geological conditions.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When senior executives make specific operational assurances about equipment performance and geological stability, investors are entitled to rely on those statements being grounded in fact." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

Speak with an attorney about Hathhorn's alleged role in your BTU losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: Who is Marc E. Hathhorn and why is he named as a defendant? A: Marc E. Hathhorn served as President of Global Operations at Peabody Energy from the start of the Class Period through October 31, 2024. He is named because he allegedly made specific, material misrepresentations about the Centurion mine's equipment readiness and operational timeline during a Special Call with investors.

Q: What is the BTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. Shares fell approximately 36.7% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP