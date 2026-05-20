BTU Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) for Potential Securities Fraud

Peabody Energy posts $32.4 million net loss in Q1 2026 as Centurion mine startup delays and surging diesel costs blindside investors.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shareholders suffered steep losses after the company's Q1 2026 earnings release revealed a net loss of $32.4 million, a sharp decline in adjusted EBITDA, a delayed startup for the critical Centurion metallurgical coal mine, and higher-than-expected operating costs driven by diesel fuel. Investors who lost money on BTU are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Centurion mine represented one of Peabody's most significant capital investments and a central component of its seaborne metallurgical coal growth strategy. On February 5, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO James C. Grech told investors the mine was "well ahead of its original schedule" and projected it would "deliver 3.5 million tons in 2026, ramping up to that 4.7 mark by 2028."

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Peabody Energy may have made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's production timeline and the company's cost outlook. Shareholders who purchased BTU and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to get more information on this investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Investigation

Q: What is the BTU securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the Centurion mine's production schedule.

Q: Who is conducting the BTU investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased BTU securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BTU investigation? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BTU and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP