BTU Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Peabody Energy Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Peabody Energy Shareholders Need to Know: From "On Time and On Budget" Assurances to a $14.50 Per Share Loss

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- October 14, 2024. July 31, 2025. October 30, 2025. February 5, 2026. March 30, 2026. May 5, 2026. Between these dates, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shareholders allege they were repeatedly assured of a March 2026 full-scale longwall production date at the Centurion mine while concealed operational failures were already undermining that timeline. Shares ultimately fell $14.50 from their Class Period high, a decline of approximately 36.7%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

October 14, 2024 — The "On Time and On Budget" Assurance

Peabody hosted a Special Call devoted entirely to the Centurion mine. The Company's President of Global Operations told investors development was "ahead of schedule" and expressed confidence in the March 2026 longwall full ramp up. The Company disclosed that $250 million of the estimated $489 million in development capital had already been spent and that all required licenses and permits were in place for the southern district.

July 31, 2025 — Timeline Accelerated to February 2026

During the second quarter 2025 earnings call, management announced it was accelerating the longwall start-up target from March to February 2026, citing "strong execution." Shield installation was projected to begin in November 2025, and the workforce had reached approximately 260 employees with plans to reach 400 by early 2026.

October 30, 2025 — Shipment Projections Expanded Sevenfold

On the third quarter 2025 earnings call, the Company projected Centurion shipments would "expand sevenfold in 2026 to 3.5 million tons." The lawsuit contends that management described development and hiring as "on track" and noted longwall equipment was "beginning to be installed underground."

February 5, 2026 — $2.1 Billion NPV and "Finishing Touches"

Management stated the team was "putting the finishing touches" on the mine and that longwall mining had commenced "well ahead of its original schedule." The Company raised Centurion's net present value estimate from $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion.

March 30, 2026 — First Corrective Disclosure

Peabody filed a Regulation FD Disclosure slashing first quarter Centurion output guidance to 250,000 tons from 700,000 tons, citing "greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges." No details on the nature of those challenges were provided. BTU shares fell 9.7% in a single trading session.

May 5, 2026 — Full Scope Revealed

The Company disclosed that 8-year-old repurposed equipment had failed under full load conditions, triggering electrical and mechanical breakdowns with conveyors and chutes. Slow longwall advancement caused moisture accumulation in roof cavities and floor softening beneath shields. Full year Centurion guidance was cut by 1 million tons, met segment costs rose to $123 to $133 per ton, and the segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million. BTU shares fell another 5.7%.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures

October 2024: Equipment described as new and "state-of-the-art"; the action alleges it was actually 8-year-old repurposed machinery with updated technology retrofitted onto aging hardware

Equipment described as new and "state-of-the-art"; the action it was actually 8-year-old repurposed machinery with updated technology retrofitted onto aging hardware July 2025: Timeline accelerated to February 2026 despite equipment not yet operating under full underground load conditions

Timeline accelerated to February 2026 despite equipment not yet operating under full underground load conditions February 2026: NPV raised to $2.1 billion and management claimed longwall mining had started, yet commissioning failures were allegedly already occurring

NPV raised to $2.1 billion and management claimed longwall mining had started, yet commissioning failures were already occurring March 2026: First admission of problems, but scope and cause withheld from investors

First admission of problems, but scope and cause withheld from investors May 2026: Full disclosure of mechanical, electrical, and geological failures that the complaint alleges were foreseeable risks of deploying aging equipment underground

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. This chronology raises important questions about why investors were told the project was ahead of schedule while equipment and geological challenges were allegedly already manifesting underground." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: When did Peabody Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. During this time, management allegedly made repeated assurances about the Centurion mine ramp-up timeline while concealing mechanical, electrical, and geological challenges that made those assurances misleading.

Q: How much did BTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.7% from the Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a decline of $14.50 per share. The decline occurred across two corrective disclosure events on March 30 and May 5, 2026.

Q: What is the BTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP