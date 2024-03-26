Bubba Thurman Named President of Berkeys Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeys Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical is pleased to announce the appointment of Bubba Thurman as President. He has been successfully leading the company in this role since January 2024.

Bubba brings over 30 years of experience to his new role, having held various leadership positions throughout his career. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President at Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical for a decade. His extensive background in leadership coaching, team building, and motivational speaking makes him an ideal fit to guide Berkeys toward continued growth and success.

"I'm excited to become part of the outstanding team at Berkeys, a company that aligns with my commitment to prioritizing customer and employee interests with unwavering honesty and integrity in a foundation of excellent service and respect for one another," Thurman expressed. "Berkeys' founders and leadership have cultivated a thriving and prosperous organization with a proven history of growth, bright outlook, and top-notch operational capabilities. They have also instilled a culture centered around prioritizing employee well-being and empowerment, which in turn fosters exceptional customer care. I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to drive the next phase of growth and to enhance our position as the company to call in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, and Collin Counties for Plumbing, Air Conditioning, Heating and Electrical Services."

Bill Burleson says, "Bubba joins us at an exciting time for the business and will be a great leader for the entire organization. He will lead Berkeys as we continue to build momentum while maintaining the relationships and reputation we have built in North Texas. We are thrilled to have Bubba continue the Berkeys legacy of providing value and service to all our customers."

With more than three decades of experience, Bubba Thurman brings a wealth of expertise to Berkeys. He has built a formidable reputation in the industry and his empowering presence and inspirational encouragement have left a lasting impact. Committed to excellence and the core values of the business, he champions a strong organizational culture, guiding individuals toward becoming the best versions of themselves.

Thurman studied history at McNeese State University where he was an all-conference player and team captain. He is a graduate from Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

About Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical

Texas-based Berkeys has been providing quality plumbing, air conditioning, heating and electrical services to homeowners in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex since 1975. The company sells America's top-rated brands of plumbing, air conditioning, heating and electrical equipment known for high efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; and it services all brands and makes of equipment. All Berkeys plumbers, HVAC and electricians passed rigorous state examinations and are certified technicians licensed by the State of Texas; they understand the complexity of state codes all the way down to local requirements. Berkeys boasts an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has consistently been voted as a top favorite business and place to work by local newspaper readers.

